"F*** sake" - Justin Rose has a hot mic moment over his friend's failed attempt at The Open Qualifying

Justin Rose had a hot mic moment during the Open Qualifying on Tuesday, July 2, when his playing partner Chris Wood faced a bad break. He was competing at Burnham Burrow in Somerset in a bid to earn one of the four spots for the Open Championship 2024.

Rose topped the leaderboard after aggregating 8-under in 36 holes. However, his playing partner and fellow countryman Chris Wood missed the cut after posting 2-over.

During the final qualifying for the Open Championship, Wood entered the second round after shooting 68. He was on his way to making it to the field for the first time in five years before his quest was derailed on the par 5 eighth hole.

Wood's tee shot on the eighth hole veered right and the ball disappeared. The Bristol native informed officials about the incident and was accompanied by Rose and Jovan Rebula. Several spectators also started helping in the search mission.

The former World No. 1 golfer started to get irritated as he felt the fans were looking for the ball in the wrong place and told them that it was in the channel. However, the search was in vain as they were yet to find the ball.

More than three minutes had passed, and there were no signs of the ball being found. Justin Rose's frustration was now visible on his face as well as in his words.

"F*** sake," he said, as per Mirror.

Following this, things went worse as Wood's next tee shot found the bunker and he made a double bogey on that hole. He closes the day with a 77, ending his hopes to make it to Royal Troon.

How has Justin Rose performed at the Open Championship in the past?

This will be Justin Rose's 21st appearance at the Open Championship 2024. He made his debut at the event in 1998 as an amateur, showcasing his brilliance by tying for fourth place and winning the low amateur title.

Over the past 25 years, Rose has made 14 cuts in his 20 starts at the Open Championship and achieved nine top-25 finishes. He also finished as the runner-up in 2018, falling two strokes behind Francesco Molinari.

This year, the 43-year-old golfer has competed in all three Majors. While he missed the cut at the Masters Tournament and the US Open, he tied for sixth place at the PGA Championship.

