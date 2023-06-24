F1 star Lando Norris makes hilarious comparison between Baseball with Golf

McLaren Formula F1 driver Lando Norris is well-known for seeking out new adventures in his life. He recently tried his hands at baseball with American MLB star Paul Goldschmidt at West Ham's football stadium.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Norris discussed his stint in the MLB. When asked how well he knew baseball, the F1 driver compared it to golf, saying:

"I mean, it’s like swinging a golf club but sideways right, pretty easy, it’s the same thing.”

It is pertinent to note that Lando Norris was featured in the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive," whose producers went on to produce the golf docuseries "Full Swing."

Netflix to stream a celebrity golf tournament featuring F1 drivers and pro golfers

Netflix is branching out into sports event production. The streaming platform was recognized for its outstanding achievement in bringing the personal and professional lives of sports stars to the screen.

Netflix sports docuseries "Drive to Survive" and "Full-Swing" provide an in-depth look at players' lives both on and off the field. Both series have been great successes, and the streaming platform is now planning a mega-celebrity golf event.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Netflix is in negotiations to arrange the celebrity golf event. The tournament will be held in Los Angeles and will feature Formula One drivers as well as professional golfers.

Lando Norris, who was part of the Netflix F1 series, is expected to compete in the golf tournament.

Here is the Drive to Survive (F1 Series) cast:

Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen

Valterri Bottas

Sergio Perez

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Charles Leclerc

Daniel Ricciardo

Pierre Gasly

Sebastian Vettel

Lance Stroll

Kimi Raikkonen

Lando Norris

Kevin Magnussen

Esteban Ocon

George Russell

Romain Grosjean

Antonio Giovinazzi

Nico Hiilkenberg

Alexander Albon

Fernando Alonso

Danii Kvyat

Nicholas Latifi

Mick Schumacher

Yuki Tsunoda

Stoffel Vandoorne

Nikita Mazepin

Marcus Ericsson

Brendon Hartley

Robert Kubica

Sergery Sirotkin

Zhou Guanyu

Will Buxton

Here is the Full-Swing (Golf Series) cast:

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Brooks Koepka

Scottie Scheffler

Ian Poulter

Joel Dahmen

Matt Fitzpatrick

Dustin Johnson

Tony Finau

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Rory McIlroy1

Cameron Young

Rickie Fowler

Mito Pereira

F1 driver Lando Norris went on a golf date with Carlos Sainz

Earlier this year, Lando Norris broke the internet after he went on a golf date with fellow F1 driver Carlos Sainz. Norris, who boasts more than 6 million followers on Instagram, shared a picture of his golf outing on social media, saying:

"Carlos, Carlos, Carlos & me," as a reference to his playing partners who joined him on the greens.

Fans enjoyed playing him golf and reacted in the comments section by saying:

"The bromance is still there. You’re Lando Norris Sainz Vazquez de Castro now."

He added:

"Lando being adopted by the Sainz family is one of the best things I saw this week. The Carlos’ and their adopted son"

Lando Norris loves golf, and fans would surely want to see him take a few shots if Netflix staged a golf tournament.

Poll : 0 votes