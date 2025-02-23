F1 star’s girlfriend Lily Muni He drops 3-word verdict on her HSBC Women’s World Champs entry

Formula One driver Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He dropped a 3-word verdict on her HSBC World Championship entry. The Chinese golfer often shares updates on her upcoming tournaments via her social media handle, and on Saturday, she confirmed her participation at the HSBC World Championship.

On February 22, the official Instagram handle of HSBC Women's Golf shared a photo of golfers such as A Lim Kim, Danielle Kang, Muni He, and Shannon Tan.

The post was captioned:

“The field is looking absolutely stacked- the full list of qualifying players is up on our website now. Secure your tickets to the action today via the link in the bio”

Muni He reshared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it:

“See you soon @hsbcwomensgolf.”

Muni He and three more golfers ( via Muni He's Instagram story)

Before this, Lily Muni He played at the PIF Saudi Ladies International and finished at T8 with a score of 9 under. She shot 67 in the first round with six birdies, followed by 69 in the second round with three birdies. She shot 71 in the third round with a total of three birdies.

Shortly after, Muni He shared a post on Instagram, documenting her outing at the tournament.

“Kicking off the season with a top 10 @pifsaudiladiesinternational. New year, big changes! Feeling happy to see all of the off season work coming through,” she wrote.

Lily Muni He and F1 star Alex Albon started dating in 2019 when the latter joined Red Bull. Currently, the Thai-British driver is associated with the Williams F1 team, having left Red Bull in 2022.

How did Lily Muni He perform in the 2024 season?

Lily Muni He had an underwhelming season in 2024, with her best finish being a T26 at the Buick LPGA Shanghai in October.

The last event she played in was the LOTTE Championship, where Muni He finished at T43.

Here's an overview of her performances in 2024 on the LPGA Tour:

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): Withdrawn

Blue Bay LPGA at the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course: T37

Ford Championship pres. by KCC at the Seville Golf and Country Club: Missed cut

JM Eagle LA Championship pres. by Plastpro at the Wilshire Country Club: Missed cut

ShopRite LPGA Classic pres. by Acer at the Seaview Hotel and Golf Club: T60

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at the Blythefield Country Club: T69

Dana Open at the Highland Meadows GC: Missed cut

CPKC Women's Open at the Earl Grey Golf Club: T63

Portland Classic at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club: T39

FM Championship at the TPC Boston: Missed cut

Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at the TPC River's Bend: T56

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G at the Pinnacle Country Club: Missed cut

Buick LPGA Shanghai at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club: T26

LOTTE Championship pres. by Hoakalei at the Hoakalei Country Club: T43

