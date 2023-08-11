Fact Check: Did John Daly really pass 'choking' comment on Megan Rapinoe’s missed penalty kick in the World Cup?

John Daly recently found himself in the news after some remarks he was alleged to have made about Megan Rapinoe caused concerns in the golf world and the football world. The incident took place after Rapinoe missed a penalty kick at the World Cup, causing an uproar.

According to media, John Daly made a homophobic comment against Megan Rapinoe. While this remark was posted by a satire account, several tweeted the remark as if it were authentic. The satire account posted the following comment:

"John Daly commented on Megan Rapinoe’s missed kick saying, ‘Maybe if she was straight and started choking on something in bed, she wouldn’t have any room left to choke on the field. Her kick was as straight as her - sideways.’"

However, no such remark was made by John Daly and it was posted by the Twitter account @PGATUOR, which is a parody account. There is no credible report that states that John Daly made the remark.

Megan Rapinoe's missed penalty kick made headlines following World Cup exit

The 2023 World Cup was a tense one for the USNWT from the start. During the round of 16 of the World Cup, Team US faced off against Sweden in an intense match.

In the do-or-die game, Megan Rapinoe missed a crucial penalty kick that was imperative for USA to advance. The missed kick saw them saw them make an early exit from the World Cup.

Rapinoe was heavily criticized online for the missed penalty kick, with some deeming her unfit to be in the US Team. This was Rapinoe's last match before retirement.

Rapinoe eventually broke the silence, writing in a social media post:

"This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments. This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us. This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about."

After breaking her silence, Rapinoe received a lot of support on social media, with several fans and fellow players offering their congratulations on her incredible career.