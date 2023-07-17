“Fake win; Robbery”: Stephen Curry winning the ACC didn't sit well with Golf fans after Mardy Fish saga

Stephen Curry won the American Celebrity Championship in Tahoe, Nevada, on Sunday with an excellent performance that included an ace on the second day and closing with an eagle on the third. It was the first victory for the NBA star in this tournament.

However, his victory was marred by an incident involving Mardy Fish on the 18th hole. Someone, presumably a fan, shouted at the exact moment Fish hit the ball with his driver. The former tennis player's shot went completely off course and into the trees lining the fairway on the right side.

Up to that moment, Mardy Fish was in the thick of the competition with Stephen Curry, with a real chance of winning the tournament. This unfortunate event took him completely out of contention.

Several fans were not too happy with the incident and have taken their frustration out on Stephen Curry and his victory. Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Stephen Curry and Golf

Steph Curry is one of the top golfers among celebrities from other sports, music, art, entertainment and politics. Curry has a handicap of 0, valid to be considered a scratch golfer, one of the highest categories for an amateur.

His relationship with golf began as a child; he played as a junior and a bit in college. He currently participates in charity and amateur tournaments, and even sponsors the Howard University men's and women's golf teams.

Curry recently played The Match, teaming up with his Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson. They lost to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.