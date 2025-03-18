"Falling stars" - LIV Golf fan account trolled by fans for claiming Asian Tour is where the stars play 

The LIV Golf and Asian Tour's International Series Macau is all set to begin this week at the Macau Golf and Country Club. An X account faced backlash and trolling after it shared the list of LIV players competing in this event and claimed that the Asian Tour is where the stars play.

The LIV Golf Nation, one of the prominent LIV supporter accounts on X, shared the list of all LIV players competing in the International Series Macau and wrote:

"The Asian Tour is where the stars play."

Reacting to this tweet, fans trolled the LIV supporter account for claiming that stars play on the Asian Tour.

"Falling stars, sure"

"Odd take, other than Sergio and P Reed on a good day, there aren’t stars on that list."

One fan said that apart from Tyrrell Hatton, no LIV golfer has made any impact in a proper tournament.

"With the exception of Hatton none of them has turned up to a proper tournament and made any impact," a fan said.

"You mean used to be stars. These guys, besides maybe 2, would even keep their card on the PGA Tour. Good try though," wrote another fan.

"Lmao there’s 1 used to be a star on this list," a user wrote.

"FOX Sports has buyers remorse!" another fan wrote.

The LIV Golf Singapore concluded last week, and now some LIV golfers are moving to Macau for the Asian Tour's International Series Macau. There are around 18 golfers from LIV Golf including prominent names like Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Anthony Kim and others.

List of all golfers competing in the LIV Golf and Asian Tour's International Series Macau

Sergio Garcia will be headlining the field this week at International Series Macau - Source: Getty

Here is the list of all golfers competing in the International Series Macau:

Lei Kun Wang (a)

Zhang, Xinjun

Dominic Foos

Tatsunori Shogenji

George Kneiser

Matthew Cheung

Taiki Yoshida

Sanghee Lee

Dodge Kemmer

Kosuke Hamamoto

Taehoon Ok

Shiv Kapur

Wu, Ashun

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Chase Koepka

Ian Snyman

Kazuki Higa

Sihwan Kim

Gunn Charoenkul

Jeunghun Wang

Maverick Antcliff

Chang, Wei-lun

Phachara Khongwatmai

Austen Truslow

James Piot

Jeev Milkha Singh

Stefano Mazzoli

Chapchai Nirat

Xiao, Bowen

Jed Morgan

Daihan Lee

Aaron Wilkin

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Takumi Murakami

Soomin Lee

Brett Rankin

Ervin Chang

Junggon Hwang

Bobby Bai

Nick Voke

Luke Kwon

Denzel Ieremia

Miguel Tabuena

M.J. Maguire

Kieran Vincent

Matt Jones

Caleb Surratt

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)

Sebastian Munoz

Nitithorn Thippong

Ollie Schniederjans

Hiroshi Iwata

Andy Ogletree

Jazz Janewattananond

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Sarit Suwannarut

Carlos Ortiz

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Maximilian Rottluff

Travis Smyth

Ahmad Baig

Chan, Shih-chang

Yeongsu Kim

Poom Saksansin

Chanmin Jung

Seungsu Han

Jbe Kruger

Bio Kim

Jack Thompson

Danthai Boonma

Jose Toledo

David Horsey

Manav Shah

Joel Stalter

Liu, Yung-hua

Kyungnam Kang

Eduard Rousaud

Poosit Supupramai

Julien Sale

Suteepat Prateeptienchai

Steve Lewton

Graeme McDowell

Yubin Jang

Luis Masaveu

Richard T. Lee

Anirban Lahiri

Adrian Meronk

David Puig

Peter Uihlein

Jason Kokrak

Taichi Kho

Patrick Reed

Abraham Ancer

Lucas Herbert

John Catlin

Sergio Garcia

Hongtaek Kim

Kalle Samooja

Scott Vincent

Angelo Que

Yuta Sugiura

Anthony Kim

David Boriboonsub

Garam Jeon

Wade Ormsby

Prom Meesawat

Liu, Yanwei

Micah Shin

Roberto Lebrija

Yosuke Asaji

Sampson Zheng

Witchayapat Sinsrang

Ye, Wocheng

Ollie Roberts

Pui In Hun

Ekpharit Wu

Kevin Yuan

Tomoyo Ikemura

Pawin Ingkhapradit

Justin Quiban

Rahil Gangjee

Doyeob Mun

Todd Sinnott

Berry Henson

Khalid Attieh

Wang, Wei-hsuan

Santiago De la Fuente

Wooyoung Cho

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Bjorn Hellgren

Atiruj Winaicharoenchai

Hung, Chien-yao

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Scott Hend

Christopher Hickman

Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Charlie Lindh

Junghwan Lee

Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij

Eunshin Park

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Yuvraj Sandhu

Tanapat Pichaikool

Chen, Guxin

Settee Prakongvech

Mingyu Cho

Lawry Flynn

Liang, Wenchong

Kelvin Si

Jakkanat Inmee

