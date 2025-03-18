"Falling stars" - LIV Golf fan account trolled by fans for claiming Asian Tour is where the stars play 

The LIV Golf and Asian Tour's International Series Macau is all set to begin this week at the Macau Golf and Country Club. An X account faced backlash and trolling after it shared the list of LIV players competing in this event and claimed that the Asian Tour is where the stars play.
The LIV Golf Nation, one of the prominent LIV supporter accounts on X, shared the list of all LIV players competing in the International Series Macau and wrote:
"The Asian Tour is where the stars play."
Reacting to this tweet, fans trolled the LIV supporter account for claiming that stars play on the Asian Tour.
"Falling stars, sure"
"Odd take, other than Sergio and P Reed on a good day, there aren’t stars on that list."
One fan said that apart from Tyrrell Hatton, no LIV golfer has made any impact in a proper tournament.
"With the exception of Hatton none of them has turned up to a proper tournament and made any impact," a fan said.
"You mean used to be stars. These guys, besides maybe 2, would even keep their card on the PGA Tour. Good try though," wrote another fan.
"Lmao there’s 1 used to be a star on this list," a user wrote.
"FOX Sports has buyers remorse!" another fan wrote.
The LIV Golf Singapore concluded last week, and now some LIV golfers are moving to Macau for the Asian Tour's International Series Macau. There are around 18 golfers from LIV Golf including prominent names like Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Anthony Kim and others.
List of all golfers competing in the LIV Golf and Asian Tour's International Series Macau
Here is the list of all golfers competing in the International Series Macau:
- Lei Kun Wang (a)
- Zhang, Xinjun
- Dominic Foos
- Tatsunori Shogenji
- George Kneiser
- Matthew Cheung
- Taiki Yoshida
- Sanghee Lee
- Dodge Kemmer
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- Taehoon Ok
- Shiv Kapur
- Wu, Ashun
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Chase Koepka
- Ian Snyman
- Kazuki Higa
- Sihwan Kim
- Gunn Charoenkul
- Jeunghun Wang
- Maverick Antcliff
- Chang, Wei-lun
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Austen Truslow
- James Piot
- Jeev Milkha Singh
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Chapchai Nirat
- Xiao, Bowen
- Jed Morgan
- Daihan Lee
- Aaron Wilkin
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Takumi Murakami
- Soomin Lee
- Brett Rankin
- Ervin Chang
- Junggon Hwang
- Bobby Bai
- Nick Voke
- Luke Kwon
- Denzel Ieremia
- Miguel Tabuena
- M.J. Maguire
- Kieran Vincent
- Matt Jones
- Caleb Surratt
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a)
- Sebastian Munoz
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Andy Ogletree
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Carlos Ortiz
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Travis Smyth
- Ahmad Baig
- Chan, Shih-chang
- Yeongsu Kim
- Poom Saksansin
- Chanmin Jung
- Seungsu Han
- Jbe Kruger
- Bio Kim
- Jack Thompson
- Danthai Boonma
- Jose Toledo
- David Horsey
- Manav Shah
- Joel Stalter
- Liu, Yung-hua
- Kyungnam Kang
- Eduard Rousaud
- Poosit Supupramai
- Julien Sale
- Suteepat Prateeptienchai
- Steve Lewton
- Graeme McDowell
- Yubin Jang
- Luis Masaveu
- Richard T. Lee
- Anirban Lahiri
- Adrian Meronk
- David Puig
- Peter Uihlein
- Jason Kokrak
- Taichi Kho
- Patrick Reed
- Abraham Ancer
- Lucas Herbert
- John Catlin
- Sergio Garcia
- Hongtaek Kim
- Kalle Samooja
- Scott Vincent
- Angelo Que
- Yuta Sugiura
- Anthony Kim
- David Boriboonsub
- Garam Jeon
- Wade Ormsby
- Prom Meesawat
- Liu, Yanwei
- Micah Shin
- Roberto Lebrija
- Yosuke Asaji
- Sampson Zheng
- Witchayapat Sinsrang
- Ye, Wocheng
- Ollie Roberts
- Pui In Hun
- Ekpharit Wu
- Kevin Yuan
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Pawin Ingkhapradit
- Justin Quiban
- Rahil Gangjee
- Doyeob Mun
- Todd Sinnott
- Berry Henson
- Khalid Attieh
- Wang, Wei-hsuan
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Wooyoung Cho
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Bjorn Hellgren
- Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
- Hung, Chien-yao
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Scott Hend
- Christopher Hickman
- Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- Charlie Lindh
- Junghwan Lee
- Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij
- Eunshin Park
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Tanapat Pichaikool
- Chen, Guxin
- Settee Prakongvech
- Mingyu Cho
- Lawry Flynn
- Liang, Wenchong
- Kelvin Si
- Jakkanat Inmee