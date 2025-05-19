"Family to me" – Scottie Scheffler pays heartfelt tribute to longtime coach after the PGA Championship 2025 win

Scottie Scheffler paid a heartfelt tribute to longtime coach Randy Smith after his PGA Championship 2025 win. The star golfer called Smith special and referred to him as a "fun uncle" growing up.

On Sunday, May 18, Scottie Scheffler carded an even-par 71 to claim the PGA Championship 2025. The World No. 1 posted a dominant five-shot win over Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley to secure his third major championship.

During the presentation ceremony, Scheffler shared a few words about his longtime coach Randy Smith, who was present at the event.

"It's tough to put into words what Randy means to me," he said. "He's a special man, and he's taught me everything about the game of golf. This is a pretty cool moment for the both of us. I don't really know how to put it into words, but he definitely is family to me.

"I always described him as the fun uncle growing up. I could ask him stuff that I wouldn't necessarily ask my dad. He taught me a lot more than the game of golf. I'm looking forward to celebrating this one with him," he added.

For the uninitiated, Randy Smith has been Scheffler's coach for more than 20 years. He is the all-time leading PGA of America National Award winner, having earned 18 national awards, and was inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame in 2005.

The World No. 1 golfer has now won three major championships, with this being his first outside the Masters Tournament. It also marks his 15th PGA Tour win and his second victory in as many starts this month.

"It was a battle out there," - Scottie Scheffler reflects on his PGA Championship 2025 win

While reflecting on his win at the PGA Championship 2025, Scottie Scheffler said he was proud of the way he fought.

"I was battling my swing the first couple days. I didn't have as good a prep week as I wanted to. It was a battle out there. Teddy [Scott] did a good job of keeping me in it, and Randy helped me figure out things on my swing. Morris helped get my body right. It was a real team effort this week. I'm proud of the whole squad. Looking forward to celebrating this one," he added.

Scottie Scheffler bagged a winner's share of $3,420,000 from the $19 million purse at Quail Hollow. Runners-up Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley each took home $2,052,000.

