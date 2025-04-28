Fan accidentally picks up $47M-worth golfer's ball at LIV Golf Mexico, puts it back on tee marker

A fan accidentally picked up Cameron Smith's tee ball during the final round of the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event. At yesterday's Saudi league event, the Australian golfer encountered a hilarious incident with a fan. After he played a shot, his tee ball landed near a tree.

Mistakenly, a lady picked up the ball, and then Cameron Smith, who has a net worth of $47 million (via Forbes), asked her to place it back. Thornjon Oleczyn a fan account, shared a video of the incident on his X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"This was so great. Lady accidentally picks up cam smith’s ball, and is asked to place it back. She puts it on the tee marking the location of the ball. Cam politely tells her he can’t play it off the tee"

Meanwhile, at the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event, Cam Smith was in contention to win the title, but he played the final round 1-over, and with that, he settled in the T5 position. The Ripper GC captain started the game with an opening round of 7-under, followed by the second of 5-under. He settled with a total of 11-under.

Who won the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City 2025?

Joaquin Niemann clinched the trophy of the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event. He played the final round of 6-under, to settle for a total of 16-under. He registered a three-stroke win over Lucas Herbert and the second-round leader, Bryson DeChambeau, in the game.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Mexico City event:

1. Joaquin Niemann: -16

T2. Lucas Herbert: -13

T2. Bryson DeChambeau: -13

4. Jon Rahm: -12

T5. Tyrrell Hatton: -11

T5. Cameron Smith: -11

T7. Bubba Watson: -9

T7. Sebastian Muñoz: -9

T7. Dustin Johnson: -9

T7. Charl Schwartzel: -9

T11. Richard Bland: -7

T11. Caleb Surratt: -7

T13. David Puig: -6

T13. Talor Gooch: -6

15. Thomas Pieters: -5

16. Carlos Ortiz: -4

T17. Graeme McDowell: -3

T17. Patrick Reed: -3

T17. Harold Varner III: -3

T17. Matt Jones: -3

21. Jinichiro Kozuma: -2

T22. Brendan Steele: -1

T22. Phil Mickelson: -1

T22. Anirban Lahiri: -1

T22. Paul Casey: -1

T26. Branden Grace: E

T26. Abraham Ancer: E

T26. Charles Howell III: E

T26. Dean Burmester: E

T30. Frederik Kjettrup: +1

T30. Luis Masaveu: +1

T30. Brooks Koepka: +1

T30. Marc Leishman: +1

T34. Tom McKibbin: +2

T34. Chieh-Po Lee: +2

T34. Henrik Stenson: +2

T34. Jason Kokrak: +2

T38. Peter Uihlein: +3

T38. Lee Westwood: +3

40. Louis Oosthuizen: +4

T41. Andy Ogletree: +5

T41. Sam Horsfield: +5

T41. Kevin Na: +5

T41. Danny Lee: +5

T41. Ian Poulter: +5

46. Cameron Tringale: +6

T47. Matthew Wolff: +7

T47. Martin Kaymer: +7

49. Mito Pereira: +8

50. Sergio Garcia: +9

51. Anthony Kim: +10

52. Adrian Meronk: +13

53. Yubin Jang: +17

54. John Catlin: E

WD. Ben Campbell: +2

