Fan hospitalized after fall at WM Phoenix Open's 16th hole, suffers ‘non-life threatening’ injuries

A fan fell from the grandstands on the par-3, 16th hole at the TPC Scottsdale on Friday, February 9 at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open.

The first round on Thursday was severely affected by rain and was completed on Friday. However, a mishap took place on Friday when a woman fell from the grandstand on the 16th hole. Nonetheless, she was out of danger, as she suffered only minor injuries in the accident.

The PGA Tour released a statement after the conclusion of Friday's play. The statement read, as per Golfweek:

"Today at the WM Phoenix Open, a fan sustained non-life-threatening injuries after a fall at the 16th hole. Scottsdale fire and bike team paramedics reacted quickly at the scene to give the injured fan immediate medical attention and then provided safe transport to a local medical center for further evaluation."

"The WM Phoenix Open works closely with local law enforcement, fire and medical organizations and the PGA Tour to strategically place emergency units throughout tournament grounds to promptly address health and safety situations. We will provide additional details if or when appropriate our of respect for medical privacy," it added.

On Friday, Nick Taylor had two contrasting scores on the second day, as he carded an 11-under 60 in the first round on the morning but went on to sink a 1-under 70 the following day. However, last year's runner-up was able to hold the joint lead after 36 holes.

Taylor is joined by Andrew Novak, who shot back-to-back 65 at the WM Phoenix Open to move to the top at 12-under.

Who is below the cutline after two days of the WM Phoenix Open? The projected cutline explored

The current projected cutline at the WM Phoenix Open is 1-under, and 77 players are above the cutline at the moment. Here are the players who are missing the cutline currently:

T78. Brandon Wu: E

T78. Ben Martin: E

T78. KH Lee: E

T78. Chad Ramey: E

T78. Scott Stallings: E

T78. Ryan Moore: E

T78. Robert MacIntyre: E

T78. Erik van Rooyen: E

T78. Harris English: E

T78. Adam Svensson: E

T78. Lee Hodges: E

T78. Austin Eckroat: E

T78. Nicolo Galletti: E

T91. Peter Malnati: +1

T91. Chesson Hadley: +1

T91. David Lipsky: +1

T91. Nate Lashley: +1

T91. Joseph Bramlett: +1

T91. Grayson Murray: +1

T91. Luke List: +1

T91. Ben Griffin: +1

T91. Denny McCarthy: +1

T91. Ben Taylor: +1

T91. Kevin Chappell: +1

T102. Greyson Sigg: +2

T102. Max Homa: +2

T102. Tom Kim: +2

T102. Rickie Fowler: +2

T102. Ryo Hisatsune: +2

T102. Andrew Putnam: +2

T102. Garrick Higgo: +2

T102. CT Pan: +2

T102. Vince Whaley: +2

T111. Chez Reavie: +3

T111. Matti Schmid: +3

T111. Callum Tarren: +3

T111. Matt Wallace: +3

T111. JJ Spaun: +3

T111. Victor Perez: +3

T117. JB Holmes: +4

T117. Kevin Stadler: +4

T117. Akshay Bhatia: +4

T117. Vincent Norrman: +4

T117. Matt Kuchar: +4

T117. Adam Hadwin: +4

T117. Ben Kohles: +4

T124. Nico Echavarria: +5

T124. Dylan Wu: +5

T124. Aaron Rai: +5

T124. Lanto Griffin: +5

T124. Patton Kizzire: +5

129. Ryan Brehm: +6

130. Gary Woodland: +8

131. Brandt Snedeker: +9