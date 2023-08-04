Fan pays over $150,000 to play golf with Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh at Seminole in Florida

University of Michigan alumni Scott Stewart recently earned an opportunity to play with Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh after winning a $155,000 bid in a charity auction. Stewart will play with Brady and Harbaugh at The Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

Tom Brady is an avid golfer. The NFL star has played in numerous celebrity golf events over the years.

Todd J. Anson @TJA4Michigan The word is that @TomBrady generously donated a round of Golf at Seminole with himself & Coach Harbaugh which was stolen with a generous bid to support UM NIL of $155K. Thank you! AwesoMe. twitter.com/champcircleuof…

Interestingly, Brady has experience playing on the Seminole golf course before. He played at the venue earlier this year during the Seminole Member Pro-Am tournament.

The Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida had organized an exclusive pro-member golf event featuring a stellar field of top-ranked golfers and celebrities in February 2023.

Tom Brady teamed up with Tony Finau at the event and finished with a score of 69. The team settled at the T18 position along with Tom Lape & Tyson Alexander, Tom Wall IV & Lee Hodges, Mark Loomis & Will Gordon, Mark Flaherty & Patrick Cantlay, Mike McBride & Cam Davis, Robert Stevenson & Matt Every, Alan Fadel & Bo Hoag, and Vinny Giles & Gary Koch.

Tom Brady's performances at The Match explored

Tom Brady has previously featured in the celebrity golf tournament, The Match, over the years. In the second edition of the tournament, he teamed up with six-time major champion Phil Mickelson. The duo competed against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning but lost the event by 1 up.

Brady paired up with Mickelson again in the fourth edition of The Match but lost to Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers.

He then paired up with Aaron Rodgers to win the sixth edition of the event, facing off against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.

'The Match' is a celebrity golf charity event that takes place twice a year. The tournament was first held in 2018 between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at North Las Vegas. The latest edition of the event concluded in June when Patrick Mahomes paired up with Travis Kelce to take on Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Tom Brady had a handicap of 8.1 when he played with Mickelson in the 2021 edition of The Match.

Speaking of his love for golf, Brady said in one of his interviews with Golf.com:

“Golf is a very elusive sport. You know, it’s there one day and gone for the next three months. But that one day—you’re trying so hard to get back to that feeling. And it’s very rare that you find it. And when you do, you love to get more of it.”

He added:

“I worked as a ranger. I worked in the pro shop. Y’know, it was my way to play free golf, because none of us had any money in college. Over the years my golf got worse as my football got better."