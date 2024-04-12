Fans on social media have accused Tyrrell Hatton of disrespecting the tradition and history of the prestigious Augusta event. The English golfer is eligible to tee off at the Major as his Official World Golf Ranking counts within the top 50.

Hatton joined LIV Golf earlier this year and currently competes on the Saudi circuit. However, his participation in the Greg Norman's series, aided by his ranking, secured him a spot in the Masters 2024. As the Major got underway on April 11, Hatton was spotted spitting on the golf course of Augusta National.

A golf fan, @TheGolfDivoTee, shared a video of the English golfer on X (formerly Twitter) account, showcasing Hatton's disrespect towards the prestigious Augusta National Golf Course. The video was shared with the caption:

"Yesterday, Tyrrell Hatton spat his disgust on the 12th tee and today on the 16th green we’re treated to further evidence of his total lack of respect for the history and tradition of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament."

Expand Tweet

Even in the comments section of the post, fans couldn't stay calm and disapproved of Tyrrell Hatton's behavior. Fans wrote that he should have behaved like a professional.

"He needs to grow up, act like a professional," wrote a fan.

"Let’s hope he enjoys his last masters," commented another fan.

"Hatton always appears but a short missed putt away from going full Sergio," added another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Fans reactions (Image via X/@TheGolfDivoTee)

"I've got no chance" - Tyrrell Hatton on his chance of winning the Masters 2024

Hatton teed up at the Masters 2024 on Thursday, April 11. It is his eighth appearance at the Major, however, he is still seeking to win his maiden Masters.

Ahead of the tournament on Wednesday, April 10, during the 3-par contest, Hatton was asked if he could win the Masters 2024. However, the Ryder Cup hero had a hilarious reply, saying he had no chance.

Speaking of his chances of winning the Masters 2024, Hatton said (via The Sun):

"Well, you shouldn't ask me. I've got no chance."

Tyrrell Hatton has played at the Masters seven times, making the cut in five. His best result at the event was recorded in 2021 when he finished in a tie for 18th place. Having turned professional in 2011, Hatton has won 10 professional events and reached number five in the world ranking.

He scored under 1 on the first day of the Masters. Hatton began his game with a par on the first hole in the first round of the Masters 2024 on Thursday, April 11. He made four birdies, one bogey on the front nine and a bogey and birdie on the back nine. However, as play was suspended on Thursday, he has yet to play a few holes in the opening round before heading for the second round.

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau was impressive in the first round and shot 65 to top the leaderboard with a score of under 7.