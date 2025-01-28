Fans amused by Tiger Woods’ hilarious "not gonna suck tonight" message to his mom

Tiger Woods was back at TGL last night. Woods, a co-founder of the league was up against his fellow co-founder, Rory McIlroy, and Boston Common GC. Woods had an up-and-down outing in his TGL debut for Jupiter Links a couple of weeks ago, including a few notable lowlights.

Ahead of his matchup against Boston Common GC, Woods spotted his mom in the crowd and had a message for her. She played a very instrumental role in guiding Woods to becoming the pro golfer he is.

He shouted out as he got ready for the evening:

"Hi Mom! Not gonna suck tonight! Okay?"

The fixture resulted in a win and no glaring mistakes on Woods' part. Notably, Woods' message for her mom had fans in splits as they reacted to the video on X.

"He could come in last place in every tournament and I would still call him the goat," one said.

"Saying hi to mom is such a vibe," another one chimed in.

"Nice of him to give his mom a night off," a netizen joked.

"Tonight was best golf," one noted.

"Tonight’s show was really good. TGL has something," another said of Woods' performance.

"That’s good sh**t right there," one said.

"Then he left a shot in the bunker," another ironically pointed out.

Woods, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner were victorious over McIlroy's team for their first win of the year and first ever on TGL.

Tiger Woods reflects on TGL win

Tiger Woods leaned on Kevin Kisner and Tom Kim to get the first TGL win of their careers. In overtime, Kisner and Kim hit clutch shots to ultimately lead Jupiter Links to victory.

Tiger Woods won his first TGL match last night (Image via Imagn)

Afterwards, Woods said of a very tight match with Boston Common Golf Club via ESPN:

"It couldn't have been a more pleasurable display of golf, banter. Everyone in the audience was engaged. Hopefully, all the viewership were engaged. We as players loved it. This is what we had envisioned for TGL, to have an experience like this, and I think we delivered."

McIlroy praised Tiger Woods' display and added:

"It's been really cool to hear that a younger demographic, it's sort of resonated with them. That's a really cool thing. One of the visions when we started was to try to engage that younger demographic and give them a bite-sized version of golf that they could get into and understand. And hopefully, we've done that."

Woods' night included an unfortunate shot clock violation, a thrilling seven-foot putt on the 13th hole, and a win for his team. It was McIlroy's TGL debut, but he and his teammates fell inches short of a win.

