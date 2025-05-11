Fans joke about Shane Lowry's 'build' being like 'golfers back in the day' at Truist Championship

Shane Lowry entered the final round of the 2025 Truist Championship among the contenders at the top of the leaderboard. While the Irishman delivered a strong performance at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, some fans at the course jokingly compared him to golfers from back in the day.

Ad

Philadelphia sports fans are known for being passionate and loud. As Lowry stepped onto the tee box, some spectators who were mic'd up on the sidelines were heard jokingly comparing him with golfers from a past era while talking to each other. The video of the same was shared by the PGA Tour on Instagram.

"That's more like build that we remember from golfers back in our day, right?" (The clip can be seen on the eighth slide of the post below)

Ad

Trending

Ad

On the golf course, Shane Lowry opened the tournament with a bogey-free 64, carding six birdies to finish 6-under par in Round 1. He followed up with a second-round 65, making five birdies and a lone bogey on the par-4 10th.

In Round 3, the 2019 Open champion kept his momentum going. He started with birdies on the 1st and 2nd, gave a stroke back on the 7th, then added two more birdies on the back nine—on the 10th and 17th—alongside a bogey on the 12th to post a 67.

Ad

In the final round, Shane Lowry carded birdies on the 1st and 5th holes, with bogeys on the 8th, 16th, and 18th. He added another birdie on the back nine to finish the round with an even-par 70, bringing his total to 266 strokes at 14-under for the tournament. He finished two shots behind the winner, Sepp Straka.

How has Shane Lowry performed so far in the 2025 season?

Shane Lowry has played 12 events so far in the 2025 season, including the Truist Championship. He has recorded two runner-up finishes, four top-10s, and has made the cut in ten tournaments.

Ad

He opened his season at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he missed the cut after carding rounds of 72 and 75 to finish 3-over par. Lowry bounced back at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing second with scores of 66, 70, 65, and 68 for a 19-under-par total of 269.

At the Genesis Invitational, he finished T39 with rounds of 73, 73, 74, and 70, ending at 2-over 290. He followed that with a T11 finish at the Cognizant Classic, carding 66, 68, 70, and 67 to finish at 13-under par.

Ad

Shane Lowry secured a T7 finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, shooting 69, 67, 76, and 70 for a total of 6-under 282. At the Players Championship, he finished T20 with rounds of 72, 71, 74, and 67, totaling 4-under 284.

He continued his form with a T8 at the Valspar Championship, posting 71, 67, 70, and 70 to finish at 6-under 278. At The Masters, he placed T42 with rounds of 71, 68, 72, and 81 for a 4-over total of 292.

Shane Lowry then finished T18 at the RBC Heritage, ending at 9-under 275. At the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, he secured a T12 finish with Rory McIlroy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More