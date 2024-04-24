Fans reveal taking divots home from the 2024 Masters, and planting them in pots

Recently, one fan admitted to taking the divot home from Augusta National following the 2024 Masters last week, and later, his Reddit account was nowhere to be found.

One fan with the Reddit user name registerno2777 revealed recently that he brought Max Homa and Bryson DeChambeau's divot from the 12th hole on Saturday, April 13.

NUCLR Golf posted the two photographs, where one of them had the caption that the user was about to plant Homa's divot. Another photograph was of a post-plantation, and the divots were looking alive.

For the uninitiated, the greens at Augusta National are too well maintained, and it's not considered a great idea to do this kind of sneaky act at the iconic golf course.

A couple of weeks ago, former Masters Champion Jose Maria Olazabal revealed that he was too scared to hit the divot in his first appearance here in 1985, as he didn't want to spoil such perfect turf.

Several years ago, one person named Clayton Baker was caught stealing sand and was fined heavily by the course authorities.

Baker had tried to take some sand from the bunker as a souvenir but was immediately surrounded by three security personnel who handcuffed him. His mugshots were taken and circulated in all the major media organizations. The incident cost him nearly $20,000 and left him depressed for several weeks.

"They made an example out of me," Baker was quoted as saying via Business Insider. "I understand that. I regret that. But the way they handled it? That place is a bunch of bullies."

His charges were dropped later after it was agreed that he had received enough punishment for his act.

Has anyone taken the divot from the Augusta during the Masters in the past? Past incidents explored

A similar incident happened last year as well when one patron brought the divot from the 13th hole of the Augusta National during the Masters 2023. A Reddit user named Skinow84 shared the photograph of a planted divot. He wrote:

"Small divot from the 13th hole at Augusta National landed next to me two weeks ago, took it home in a chip bag. It’s thriving."

After a few days of reactions from people on various social media platforms, the user's account was deleted without any information.

A few other incidents of taking the divots home have happened over the years at the Masters. Every time, they have been sneaky acts, considering that the individuals who share the posts have either been anonymous or delete their accounts later.