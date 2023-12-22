“Far away bunkers are difficult” – Paige Spiranac gives the ‘best Golf tips of 2023’ in her latest podcast

Paige Spiranac has shared some of the best golf tips of 2023 in the latest episode of her Playing a Round with Paige podcast.

Spiranac is the most popular golf personality on social media and has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram. Besides, she owns a YouTube channel, a personal website and also runs her podcast.

In the latest episode of the Playing a Round with Paige podcast, Spiranac said that players should start from the front tees if they want lower scores. However, if one consistently plays from the front, they can move back to the next tee.

She said:

"So when you play from the front tees it should be a little bit easier because the course are shorter which means you have more wedges in."

Spiranac was also asked about overcoming the far-away bunkers, which she accepted were not easy.

"Far away bunkers are difficult. The biggest reason is you never practice them," she said. "There are very few bunkers on practice facilities. In most of the time if there is a bunker it's a green side bunker and you can't hit a far away bunker shots. So when you are practicing on the driving range hit a few shots."

"So chock down," she continued. "And stabilize your lower body if you have any access moving. In the bunker, your feet are going to slip. So minimize your leg movement, and chock down just a little bit depending on how far you dig in. And then practice on the driving range, that should help you."

How many professional titles has Paige Spiranac won?

Paige Spiranac has won just one title in her short-lived career as a professional. Her only win came in June 2016 at the Cactus Tour event after beating then-No. 1 golfer Hannah O'Sullivan in the extra hole.

Spiranac has made a few starts on the Ladies European Tour (LET) but failed to earn LPGA Tour status. She made her LET debut at the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic but failed to make a cut there.

The following year, she competed in the LPGA Tour Q-School event but was unsuccessful in earning the card. Later that year, Spiranac competed in the Dubai event, which proved to be her last start as a pro as she retired soon at the age of 23.

Paige Spiranac later revealed in one of the episodes of her Playing a Round with Paige podcast that she was frustrated as the results were not showing despite all the hard work and practice. She had difficulty accepting that, as it was contrary to her parents' mindset towards hard work, dedication and success.

She said:

"That just wasn’t happening with golf and I was driving myself crazy because I felt like I should be achieving at a much higher level."

She said it sucked to not have a successful professional golf career despite once being a top-ranked junior golfer. Spiranac, however, has found success as a social media influencer and is one of the most sought-after golf personalities.