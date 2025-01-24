Farmers Insurance Open 2025, Day 3 Weather Update: Will winds continue to wreak havoc on Friday?

The third day of the Farmers Insurance Open might not remain cloudy, as there are chances of sun peeping through. However, drizzles of rain might be seen on weekends. The wind speed will remain 11 km/h (S) during the day, and wind gusts will be 24 km/h. The temperature will be 21 degrees during the day, and cloud coverage will remain at 26%.

At night, the temperature will be as low as 8 degrees with 9 km/h SSE winds and 19 km/h wind gusts. The cloud coverage will be 45%. Here's a look at the weather conditions on January 24:

Day:

RealFeel- 22°

RealFeel Shade- 19°

Max UV Index- 3 Moderate

Wind- 11 km/h (S)

Wind Gusts- 24 km/h

Probability of Precipitation- 0%

Probability of Thunderstorms- 0%

Precipitation- 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover- 26%

Night:

RealFeel- 6°

Wind- 9 km/h (SSE)

Wind Gusts- 19 km/h

Probability of Precipitation- 0%

Trending

Probability of Thunderstorms- 0%

Precipitation- 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover- 45%

Previously, the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open was suspended on Thursday due to wind at 2:05 pm ET, and then resumed at 3:30 pm ET, only to be suspended again at 5:16 pm ET due to darkness.

What is the provisional leaderboard after the second day of the Farmers Insurance Open?

Ludvig Aberg and Lanto Griffin are tied for first place with six under after two days of play. Danny Walker settled for third place at five under, and Sungjae Im, with Chris Gotterup and Hayden Springer, are tied in fourth place with four under.

Here's the list of top fourteen golfers after the second day of the Farmers Insurance Open:

(F)- Finished

(Hole No.) - Hole play stopped on:

T1 - Lanto Griffin (-6) (F)

T1 - Ludvig Aberg (-6) (F)

3 - Danny Walker (-5) (F)

T4 - Hayden Springer (-4) (F)

T4 - Chris Gotterup (-4) (F)

T4 - Sungjae Im (-4) (F)

T7 - Eric Cole (-3) (F)

T7 - Wesley Bryan (-3) (F)

T7 - Harris English (-3) (F)`

T7 - Kris Ventura (-3) (F)

T7 - Joel Dahmen (-3) (F)

T7 - Will Gordon (-3) (15)

T7 - Luke Clanton [amateur] (-3) (16)

T14 - Thomas Detry (-2) (F)

T14 - Jackson Suber (-2) (F)

T14 - Patrick Rodgers (-2) (F)

T14 - Ricky Castillo (-2) (F)

T14 - Norman Xiong (-2) (F)

T14 - Sam Stevens (-2) (F)

T14 - Andrew Novak (-2) (F)

T14 - Greyson Sigg (-2) (F)

T14 - Jhonattan Vegas (-2) (F)

T14 - Ryan Gerard (-2) (14)

T14 - John Pak (-2) (14)

T14 - Aldrich Potgeiter (-2) (15)

The rest of the tournament's second round will resume at 10:30 AM ET at the Torry Pines' North and South Courses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback