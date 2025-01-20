Farmers Insurance Open 2025 faces more withdrawals just days before start

The PGA Tour now heads to San Diego, California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open 2025. The fourth event of the season is scheduled to take place Wednesday, January 22, to Saturday, January 25 on the North and South courses of Torrey Pines. However, it is facing several withdraws just few days ahead of the event.
On Sunday, January 20, Collin Morikawa who was top-ranked player in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open field withdrew from the event. Besides, Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyler McCumber also pulled out of the tournament. A few hours later, Mackenzie Hughes also decided to skip this week's tournament.
Pierceson Coody, Hayden Springer, Wesley Bryan, and S.H. Kim were announced as the replacements by the PGA Tour.
The recent withdrawals are being linked to reports that Torrey Pines will also host the Genesis Invitational, which is being shifted from Riviera due to wildfire concerns.
Now the Farmers Insurance Open will feature just 19 of the top 50 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) competing for a $9,300,000 purse. World No. 5 Hideki Matsuyama is the highest-ranked player while Ludvig Aberg is another top-ten-ranked player in action this week.
Updated field for the Farmers Insurance Open explored
Here's the updated field for the Farmers Insurance Open:
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Jackson Koivun
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- Ludvig Åberg
- Anders Albertson
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Pierceson Coody
- Hayden Springer
- Wesley Bryan
- S.H. Kim
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Thomas Detry
- Taylor Dickson
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Cavin McCall
- Matt McCarty
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelman
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris