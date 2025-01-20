Farmers Insurance Open 2025 faces more withdrawals just days before start

The PGA Tour now heads to San Diego, California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open 2025. The fourth event of the season is scheduled to take place Wednesday, January 22, to Saturday, January 25 on the North and South courses of Torrey Pines. However, it is facing several withdraws just few days ahead of the event.

On Sunday, January 20, Collin Morikawa who was top-ranked player in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open field withdrew from the event. Besides, Nicolai Hojgaard and Tyler McCumber also pulled out of the tournament. A few hours later, Mackenzie Hughes also decided to skip this week's tournament.

Pierceson Coody, Hayden Springer, Wesley Bryan, and S.H. Kim were announced as the replacements by the PGA Tour.

The recent withdrawals are being linked to reports that Torrey Pines will also host the Genesis Invitational, which is being shifted from Riviera due to wildfire concerns.

Now the Farmers Insurance Open will feature just 19 of the top 50 ranked players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) competing for a $9,300,000 purse. World No. 5 Hideki Matsuyama is the highest-ranked player while Ludvig Aberg is another top-ten-ranked player in action this week.

Updated field for the Farmers Insurance Open explored

Here's the updated field for the Farmers Insurance Open:

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Jackson Koivun

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

Ludvig Åberg

Anders Albertson

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Jacob Bridgeman

Pierceson Coody

Hayden Springer

Wesley Bryan

S.H. Kim

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Cristobal Del Solar

Thomas Detry

Taylor Dickson

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Hideki Matsuyama

Cavin McCall

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Niklas Nørgaard

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelman

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

