Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times and TV schedule 

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open enters its final round on Saturday. Round 3 of the Wednesday-to-Saturday event, played on Friday, saw leader Sam Ryder stay on top despite efforts from Jon Rahm and Tony Finau to dethrone him. Ryder played 12 under to maintain his two-stroke lead.

While Ryder continued to impress, World No. 3 Rahm carded a 6-under 66 to reach closer to the lead. The Spaniard, looking to make it three of three in 2023, became a challenger with this single round. Finau was another golfer who impressed on Friday. He played a bogey-free 8-under 64 to climb up to third on the leaderboard.

Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Sungjae Im are the other big names in contention as the tournament enters its final round on Saturday. The golfers will look to play their best rounds yet to garner the best result possible at Torrey Pines.

Farmers Insurance Open Saturday tee times

The Day 4 tee of the Farmers Insurance Open will start at 12.08 pm, with Scott Piercy taking the first shot alongside Trey Mullinax and Peter Malnati on tee 1. They will be followed by Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, and Adam Hadwin. Meanwhile, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Harry Higgs will take on tee 10.

Here are the Saturday tee times for the event (all times ET):

1st tee

12.08 pm - Scott Piercy, Trey Mullinax, Peter Malnati

12.19 pm - Si Woo Kim, Garrick Higgo, Adam Hadwin

12.30 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Maverick McNealy, Justin Suh

12.41 pm - Kevin Yu, Dean Burmester, Kevin Tway

12.52 pm - Justin Rose, Michael Kim, Thomas Detry

1.03 pm - Adam Schenk, Jason Day, Jhonattan Vegas

1.14 pm - Taylor Moore, Jimmy Walker, Callum Tarren

1.25 pm - Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Lanto Griffin

1.36 pm - Sam Stevens, Brendan Steele, Ryan Palmer

1.47 pm - Rickie Fowler, Joseph Bramlett, Byeong Hun An

1.58 pm - Sahith Theegala, S.H. Kim, Keegan Bradley

2.09 pm - Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa

2.20 pm - Sam Ryder, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau

10th tee

12.08 pm - Luke List, Cameron Champ, Harry Higgs

12.19 pm - Justin Thomas, Alex Smalley, Erik Barnes

12.30 pm - Vincent Norrman, Brent Grant, Zecheng Dou

12.41 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Davis Thompson, Aaron Rai

12.52 pm - Trevor Werbylo, Augusto Nunez, Taylor Pendrith

1.03 pm - Ben Griffin, Dylan Frittelli, Michael Thompson

1.14 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Tano Goya, Satoshi Kodaira

1.25 pm - Kevin Streelman, S.Y. Noh, Paul Haley II

1.36 pm - Stephan Jaegar, Austin Cook, Nick Hardy

1.47 pm - Wyndham Clark, Scott Harrington, Andrew Novak

1.58 pm - Robby Shelton, Adam Long

2.09 pm - Gary Woodland, Scott Brown

Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule

Fans can watch the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the Golf Channel and CBS. ESPN+, Peacock, and Paramount+ will stream the event, while the radio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM.

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open Saturday schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 2.30-4.30 pm

CBS: 4:30-8 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 3-8 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 12.30-8 pm

Peacock: 2.30-4.30 pm

Paramount+: 4.30-8 pm

