Farmers Insurance Open tickets: All you need to know

The Farmers Insurance Open is a professional golf tournament played in San Diego, California. It takes place during the early portion of the season known as the "West Coast Swing" in the golf world. There will be plenty of top action, so fans are definitely going to want the tickets. So, here's what you need to know about that:

What you need to know about Farmers Insurance Open tickets

The website detaild some important information:

"Whether you join us for our Full Field Days on Wednesday and Thursday to watch the pros take on the North and South Courses, or enjoy our Championship Days on Friday and Saturday to witness the battle for first, we can’t wait to see you at Torrey! Continuing in 2024: Tournament is 100% mobile-entry. After purchasing, please add tickets and/or parking to your phone’s wallet from your confirmation email."

Fans can get access to the Canyon Club, which has plenty of benefits:

Overlooks the South Course 17th and 8th greens

All-inclusive food and complete bar

Covered open-air seating that is first come, first serve

Plenty of TVs showing live coverage and scoring throughout the tournament

Updated restrooms.

Full Field Days can be purchased on either Wednesday or Thursday for $360, $395 or $420. The group rate, which applies to parties of 20 or more, is for $345, $365 or $385. Championship Days are on either Friday or Saturday and go for $415, $460 or $485. The group rate for this section is $395, $415 or $435.

The Ultra Pass includes the following:

All-inclusive beer, seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages

Access to ULTRA Zone, which has covered and outdoor seating

Access to ULTRA Zone food and beverages

TVs showing live coverage and scoring throughout

Upgraded restrooms.

The Full Field Days are available for Wednesday or Thursday at $165, $190 and $210. The group rate, which for these ups it to 25 or more, is $150, $170 or $190. Championship Days are Friday at $200, $240 or $260 (Group Rate of $180, $200 or $210) and Saturday at $215, $265 or $285.

Get tickets to the Farmers Insurance Open

Mastercard holders can also get a discount here. The tournament will sell ground tickets for a discounted price of $65 (Wednesday or Thursday) and $75 (Friday) or $85 (Saturday) to those who have the credit card.

The tickets are on sale on the website now, so be sure to visit there to get your hands on a pass to see Troy Taylor, Quinn Riley and the rest of the APGA golfers in action.

APGA Tour Co-Founder Ken Bentley said via PGA Tour:

“We’re thrilled to celebrate five great years of competing at Torrey Pines in the APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational. The experience of competing on a world-class golf course in PGA TOUR conditions is invaluable for our players, along with the learning opportunities that come with interacting with TOUR players throughout the week. We look forward to showcasing our product once again and bringing to light the amazing stories of the players in this year’s field.”