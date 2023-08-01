Fat Perez and Riggs Barstool set to tee off on Wednesday at Wyndham Championship Pro-Am

Fat Perez and Sam "Riggs" Bozoian are now preparing to take their golfing enthusiasm to new heights by competing in the highly anticipated Wyndham Championship Pro-Am.

The prestigious event gives participants the opportunity to tee off alongside not one, but two PGA TOUR professionals at the same time. This is a perfect chance for Perez and Riggs to demonstrate their golfing abilities and share their unshakable passion for the game with fellow aficionados.

The Wyndham Championship Pro-Am is heating up at the Sedgefield Country Club, where the event will be held from August 3-6. The golf location has a long history of holding top-tier competitions that draw both seasoned professionals and eager amateurs.

Fat Perez and Riggs will definitely bring their distinct charm, enthusiasm, and golfing experience to the Wyndham Championship Pro-Am greens. Golf fans around the world will be following their journeys with eagerness as these two content creators-turned-golfers grasp the opportunity to leave their everlasting label on the course.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF JUST IN: The Wyndham Championship announces that @FatPerez33 and @RiggsBarstool will participate in the Wednesday pro am.

Fat Perez and Sam "Riggs" Bozoian's background

Fat Perez, the adored golf icon known for his humorous YouTube golf videos, became an internet sensation on April 1, 2022.

Perez, whose real name is Nick Stubbe was raised in Richmond and developed a love for golf at a young age because of his father, who introduced him to the sport at the Jefferson Lake Side Country Club, where he began polishing his talents and making advancements in the game.

One name that stands out in the dynamic world of golf content creation is Barstool Sports. Barstool began as a print journal, centered on gambling and fantasy sports forecasts in 2003, founded by Dave Portnoy. However, it quickly moved online in 2007, and in 2016, the skilled Sam "Riggs" Bozoian joined the team.

Riggs was an avid blogger before finding his home at Barstool, publishing thousands of essays on numerous issues over the years. But his actual passion was golf, and his desire was to write about it. His dream came true when Barstool's founder, Portnoy, gave him the opportunity to blog on the Barstool website, which morphed into Riggs' full-time job.

Among Riggs and Barstool's many accomplishments, "Fore Play," their podcast dedicated to all things golf, has stood out as a huge success. The podcast has a tremendous following among golf lovers and is rapidly expanding. When it comes to the future of "Fore Play," Riggs sees it embracing new social platforms and developing original content.