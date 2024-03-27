“Fatherhood is pretty cool” “He’s jacked!” – Fans react to spotting Tiger Woods with son Charlie for his state golf championship ring ceremony

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods visited the Benjamin School in Palm Beach, Florida, to attend the ring presentation ceremony of his son Charlie Woods' school golf squad for winning the State Championship. He was accompanied by his ex-wife and Charlie's mother, Elin Nordegren, at the ceremony.

A few months ago, the Benjamin boys team beat First Academy by a one-stroke margin at Mission Inn Resort and Club to win the Class 1A title. Coached by Toby Harbeck, this was the Bucs' fourth-ever championship and their first since 2009. Besides Charlie, the squad consisted of Brooks Colton, Jake Valentine, Tyler Bruneau, and Pavel Tsar.

At his rare public appearance, Tiger Woods was sporting a casual look, wearing a peach hoodie top with a hat, sunglasses, and black shorts. TW Legion shared some pictures of the event on X (formerly Twitter):

Fans online had some positive reactions to this wholesome moment between father and son. Many praised Tiger and Elin for their parenting amid their disputes. Here's a look at some of the responses:

"Fatherhood is pretty cool 👏"

"He’s jacked!"

"Good to see that Elin and Tiger do a great job of supporting Charlie together."

"i love how elin and tiger, even tho seperate, both know how to act as a team as parents"

The 82-time PGA Tour winner will not compete at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which starts on Thursday, March 28, at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. This is the penultimate event ahead of the Masters Tournament, the first major of the season.

Despite the unavailability of Tiger Woods and other top stars, Memorial Park's field will not be short of stars, as 10 of the top 50 ranked players in the world will be in action this week. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open Champion Wyndham Clark, defending champion Tony Finau, and the likes of Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Will Zalatoris, and Si Woo Kim will highlight the $9.1 million purse-size event.

In all likelihood, Woods will probably miss next week's Valero Texas Open and make his return at Augusta National. He has made 23 straight cuts at the first major of the year and is eyeing breaking the record this year. He will also have the chance to become the joint-winningest player here, equaling Jack Nicklaus' tally of five Masters.