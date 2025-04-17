Featured groups for the opening round of the JM Eagle LA Championship

The JM Eagle LA Championship is this weekend. It is the latest LPGA Tour tournament, and will feature some of the world's best golfers. That includes the world's number one-ranked golfer and some Major winners.
The biggest names in women's golf will be featured in some of the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.
The featured groups for the JM Eagle LA Championship are (via the LPGA Tour's Instagram):
- 12:59 pm PST - Nelly Korda, Madelene Sagstrom, and Hannah Green
- 7:59 am PST - Haeran Ryu, Brooke Henderson, and Jin Young Ko
- 7:48 am PST - Lexi Thompson, Jeeno Thitikul, and Nasa Hataoka
- 8:10 am PST - Minjee Lee, Hyo Joo Kim, and Yealimi Noh
- 12:48 pm PST - Ayaka Furue, Celine Boutier, and Lauren Coughlin
Nelly Korda, the world number one, headlines a group of top-notch golfers who will compete this weekend at El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles, California. There will, of course, be plenty of other groups, but these will get the live coverage for fans to watch along at home.
Once the two rounds on Thursday and Friday pass, the cut will be made. After that, roughly half or less of the golfers will be sent home. The groups will be redone for the final two rounds, then, and different featured groups will be picked out.
Teenager excited to play at JM Eagle LA Championship
It's rare for any teenager, even one who's 18 or 19, to play a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour or LPGA Tour. This weekend, the LPGA Tour will be graced by 16-year-old Asterisk Talley's presence at the JM Eagle LA Championship.
She said via Golfweek about the upcoming event:
"It's great to get more experience; super grateful for the invite and getting to play here again. I love playing here. This is a great course. It's good to have some course knowledge, experience here. It's just great to have just a drive down to this event and get another start under my belt."
Talley has performed consistently well at tournaments, whether they're pro or not, so she's not lacking confidence ahead of this bout. She added:
"I think I'm pretty confident coming off a couple of good tournaments this year already and just knowing I've played events like this before and I've done well enough to compete with these players. I just try to treat every tournament the same and not put one above the other or anything."
Talley is not included in any of the current featured groups at the JM Eagle LA Championship, but she might play her way to the weekend and end up getting more coverage when the field shrinks.
The golfer is also one of eight amateurs in the field next week for the first women's Major tournament of 2025, the Chevron Championship.