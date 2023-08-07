FedEx Cup 2023 playoffs: Start date, format, venue and more

FedEx Cup is a championship trophy of the PGA Tour, which takes place after the completion of the regular season. The 2023 edition of the tournaments will be starting on Thursday, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis at TPC Southwind.
FedEx Cup Playoffs have three tournaments that will take place in August. The PGA Tour players who cracked in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the events.
The first playoff event will take place from August 10 to August 13, followed by the BMW Championship which will be held from August 17 to August 20. The playoffs will conclude with the Tour Championship which will take place from August 24 to August 27.
FedEx Cup 2023 Playoffs schedule
The FedEx Cup playoffs will get underway next week on Thursday and will run through two weeks to complete on August 27.
Here is the FedEx Playoffs schedule:
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Date: Aug. 10-13
- Venue: TPC Southwind – Memphis, TN
BMW Championship
- Date: Aug. 17-20
- Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club – Olympia Fields, IL
TOUR Championship
- Date: Aug. 24-27
- Venue: East Lake Golf Club – Atlanta, GA
FedEx Cup 2023 format
Players that finished in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the PGA Tour's regular season will be eligible for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Following the first playoff, the top 50 in the Standings will compete in the 2023 BMW Championship, with the next top 30 eligible for the Tour Championship.
As there will be no cuts at the first playoff event, all 70 participants will compete in all four rounds. The top 50 finishers will, however, qualify for the following playoff.
The same structure will be used for the second playoff event, but only the top 30 will advance to the Tour Championship.
FedEx Cup 2023 Standings
The PGA Tour concluded with its regular season on Sunday, and here are the top 70 players who qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs:
- 1 Jon Rahm: 3,320
- 2 Scottie Scheffler: 3,146
- 3 Rory McIlroy 2,304
- 4 Max Homa 2,128
- 5 Wyndham Clark 1,944
- 6 Brian Harman 1,827
- 7 Viktor Hovland 1,795
- 8 Keegan Bradley 1,774
- 9 Rickie Fowler 1,732
- 10 Tony Finau 1,655
- 11 Jason Day 1,506
- 12 Nick Taylor 1,463
- 13 Patrick Cantlay 1,443
- 14 Tom Kim 1,422
- 15 Sepp Straka 1,413
- 16 Xander Schauffele 1,406
- 17 Tyrrell Hatton 1,381
- 18 Si Woo Kim 1,372
- 19 Sam Burns 1,335
- 20 Russell Henley 1,296
- 21 Emiliano Grillo 1,275
- 22 Collin Morikawa 1,246
- 23 Kurt Kitayama 1,216
- 24 Adam Schenk 1,213
- 25 Taylor Moore 1,193
- 26 Tommy Fleetwood 1,184
- 27 Denny McCarthy 1,179
- 28 Chris Kirk 1,161
- 29 Seamus Power 1,133
- 30 Corey Conners 1,103
- 31 Jordan Spieth 1,099
- 32 Sungjae Im 1,098
- 33 Justin Rose 1,088
- 34 Sahith Theegala 1,065
- 35 Lee Hodges 1,052
- 36 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,049
- 37 Byeong Hun An 1,041
- 38 Adam Svensson 1,014
- 39 Brendon Todd 973
- 40 Eric Cole 950
- 41 Andrew Putnam 918
- 42 Harris English 914
- 43 Patrick Rodgers 914
- 44 Adam Hadwin 908
- 45 J.T. Poston 907
- 46 Tom Hoge 897
- 47 Mackenzie Hughes 890
- 48 Cameron Young 889
- 49 Lucas Glover 885
- 50 Nick Hardy 868
- 51 Alex Smalley 864
- 52 Thomas Detry 851
- 53 Taylor Montgomery 823
- 54 Davis Riley 768
- 55 Brandon Wu 763
- 56 Hayden Buckley 754
- 57 Hideki Matsuyama 742
- 58 Keith Mitchell 698
- 59 Mark Hubbard 697
- 60 Matt Kuchar 695
- 61 Stephan Jaeger 692
- 62 Cam Davis 685
- 63 Sam Ryder 675
- 64 Sam Stevens 670
- 65 Aaron Rai 670
- 66 Beau Hossler 658
- 67 Matt NeSmith 642
- 68 Vincent Norrman 636
- 69 J.J. Spaun 634
- 70 Ben Griffin 617