FedEx Cup 2023 playoffs: Start date, format, venue and more

FedEx Cup is a championship trophy of the PGA Tour, which takes place after the completion of the regular season. The 2023 edition of the tournaments will be starting on Thursday, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis at TPC Southwind.

FedEx Cup Playoffs have three tournaments that will take place in August. The PGA Tour players who cracked in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings will qualify for the events.

The first playoff event will take place from August 10 to August 13, followed by the BMW Championship which will be held from August 17 to August 20. The playoffs will conclude with the Tour Championship which will take place from August 24 to August 27.

FedEx Cup 2023 Playoffs schedule

The FedEx Cup playoffs will get underway next week on Thursday and will run through two weeks to complete on August 27.

Here is the FedEx Playoffs schedule:

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Date: Aug. 10-13

Venue: TPC Southwind – Memphis, TN

BMW Championship

Date: Aug. 17-20

Venue: Olympia Fields Country Club – Olympia Fields, IL

TOUR Championship

Date: Aug. 24-27

Venue: East Lake Golf Club – Atlanta, GA

FedEx Cup 2023 format

Players that finished in the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the PGA Tour's regular season will be eligible for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Following the first playoff, the top 50 in the Standings will compete in the 2023 BMW Championship, with the next top 30 eligible for the Tour Championship.

As there will be no cuts at the first playoff event, all 70 participants will compete in all four rounds. The top 50 finishers will, however, qualify for the following playoff.

The same structure will be used for the second playoff event, but only the top 30 will advance to the Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup 2023 Standings

The PGA Tour concluded with its regular season on Sunday, and here are the top 70 players who qualified for the FedEx Cup Playoffs:

1 Jon Rahm: 3,320

2 Scottie Scheffler: 3,146

3 Rory McIlroy 2,304

4 Max Homa 2,128

5 Wyndham Clark 1,944

6 Brian Harman 1,827

7 Viktor Hovland 1,795

8 Keegan Bradley 1,774

9 Rickie Fowler 1,732

10 Tony Finau 1,655

11 Jason Day 1,506

12 Nick Taylor 1,463

13 Patrick Cantlay 1,443

14 Tom Kim 1,422

15 Sepp Straka 1,413

16 Xander Schauffele 1,406

17 Tyrrell Hatton 1,381

18 Si Woo Kim 1,372

19 Sam Burns 1,335

20 Russell Henley 1,296

21 Emiliano Grillo 1,275

22 Collin Morikawa 1,246

23 Kurt Kitayama 1,216

24 Adam Schenk 1,213

25 Taylor Moore 1,193

26 Tommy Fleetwood 1,184

27 Denny McCarthy 1,179

28 Chris Kirk 1,161

29 Seamus Power 1,133

30 Corey Conners 1,103

31 Jordan Spieth 1,099

32 Sungjae Im 1,098

33 Justin Rose 1,088

34 Sahith Theegala 1,065

35 Lee Hodges 1,052

36 Matt Fitzpatrick 1,049

37 Byeong Hun An 1,041

38 Adam Svensson 1,014

39 Brendon Todd 973

40 Eric Cole 950

41 Andrew Putnam 918

42 Harris English 914

43 Patrick Rodgers 914

44 Adam Hadwin 908

45 J.T. Poston 907

46 Tom Hoge 897

47 Mackenzie Hughes 890

48 Cameron Young 889

49 Lucas Glover 885

50 Nick Hardy 868

51 Alex Smalley 864

52 Thomas Detry 851

53 Taylor Montgomery 823

54 Davis Riley 768

55 Brandon Wu 763

56 Hayden Buckley 754

57 Hideki Matsuyama 742

58 Keith Mitchell 698

59 Mark Hubbard 697

60 Matt Kuchar 695

61 Stephan Jaeger 692

62 Cam Davis 685

63 Sam Ryder 675

64 Sam Stevens 670

65 Aaron Rai 670

66 Beau Hossler 658

67 Matt NeSmith 642

68 Vincent Norrman 636

69 J.J. Spaun 634

70 Ben Griffin 617