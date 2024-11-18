FedEx Cup Fall standings update after Butterfield Bermuda Championship explored ft. Wesley Bryan’s leap to top 125

The penultimate event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Fall schedule, Butterfield Bermuda Championship concluded on Sunday, November 17. Puerto Rican golfer Rafael Campos won the tournament by three strokes over Andrew Novak.
Campos gained 500 FedEx Cup Fall points and took home $1.24 million. He made a steep jump from 147th to 80th in the standings. Novak, who finished as a runner-up, also received 300 points and jumped 93rd to 70th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.
With just one event to go, Wesley Bryan also made his place in the top 125 in the standings. The top 125 in the standings will receive a PGA Tour card for the next season. Bryan tied for 17th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a splendid third round of 61.
Mark Hubbard who tied for third jumped from 71st to 63rd in the standings, still three short of exemption into two signature events in the 2025 season. Other notable jumps in the FedEx Cup Fall standings include Sam Ryder, from 135th to 122nd and Vince Whaley, from 123rd to 1123rd.
FedEx Cup Fall standings update after the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
With the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall to be played, let's take a look at the updated standings:
- 51 Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) - 1,246 Points
- 52 Maverick McNealy (USA) - 1,221 Points
- 53 Patrick Rodgers (USA) - 1,215 Points
- 54 Harris English (USA) - 1,204 Points
- 55 Seamus Power (IRL) - 1,202 Points
- 56 Ben Griffin (USA) - 1,123 Points
- 57 Tom Kim (KOR) - 1,079 Points
- 58 Nick Taylor (CAN) - 1,041 Points
- 59 Nico Echavarria (COL) - 1,030 Points
- 60 Justin Rose (ENG) - 1,021 Points
- 61 Kevin Yu (TPE) - 1,017 Points
- 62 Lucas Glover (USA) - 1,014 Points
- 63 Mark Hubbard (USA) - 990 Points
- 64 Jake Knapp (USA) - 984 Points
- 65 Min Woo Lee (AUS) - 974 Points
- 66 Beau Hossler (USA) - 959 Points
- 67 Taylor Moore (USA) - 924 Points
- 68 Justin Lower (USA) - 919 Points
- 69 Erik van Rooyen (RSA) - 918 Points
- 70 Andrew Novak (USA) - 902 Points
- 71 Doug Ghim (USA) - 891 Points
- 72 Brendon Todd (USA) - 879 Points
- 73 Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) - 877 Points
- 74 Keith Mitchell (USA) - 827 Points
- 75 Emiliano Grillo (ARG) - 826 Points
- 76 Patton Kizzire (USA) - 815 Points
- 77 Peter Malnati (USA) - 814 Points
- 78 Kurt Kitayama (USA) - 811 Points
- 79 Jordan Spieth (USA) - 795 Points
- 80 Rafael Campos (PUR) - 735 Points
- 81 Lee Hodges (USA) - 732 Points
- 82 Victor Perez (FRA) - 730 Points
- 83 Harry Hall (ENG) - 716 Points
- 84 Andrew Putnam (USA) - 712 Points
- 85 Rico Hoey (PHI) - 707 Points
- 86 Adam Svensson (CAN) - 701 Points
- 87 Patrick Fishburn (USA) - 682 Points
- 88 Luke List (USA) - 681 Points
- 89 Carson Young (USA) - 676 Points
- 90 Davis Riley (USA) - 663 Points
- 91 Charley Hoffman (USA) - 634 Points
- 92 Sam Stevens (USA) - 628 Points
- 93 Matti Schmid (GER) - 613 Points
- 94 J.J. Spaun (USA) - 606 Points
- 95 David Lipsky (USA) - 604 Points
- 96 Ben Kohles (USA) - 601 Points
- 97 Adam Schenk (USA) - 595 Points
- 98 Rickie Fowler (USA) - 591 Points
- 99 Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) - 584 Points
- 100 C.T. Pan (TPE) - 576 Points
- 101 K.H. Lee (KOR) - 560 Points
- 102 Chandler Phillips (USA) - 559 Points
- 103 Mac Meissner (USA) - 549 Points
- 104 Greyson Sigg (USA) - 534 Points
- 105 Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) - 532 Points
- 106 Matt Kuchar (USA) - 526 Points
- 107 Brice Garnett (USA) - 520 Points
- 108 Chan Kim (USA) - 519 Points
- 109 Jacob Bridgeman (USA) - 514 Points
- 110 Michael Kim (USA) - 505 Points
- 111 Matt McCarty (USA) - 504 Points
- 112 Ben Silverman (CAN) - 502 Points
- 113 Vince Whaley (USA) - 489 Points
- 114 Chad Ramey (USA) - 485 Points
- 115 Nate Lashley (USA) - 484 Points
- 116 Ryan Fox (NZL) - 471 Points
- 117 Chris Gotterup (USA) - 465 Points
- 118 Joe Highsmith (USA) - 462 Points
- 119 Alex Smalley (USA) - 435 Points
- 120 David Skinns (ENG) - 428 Points
- 121 Sami Valimaki (FIN) - 426 Points
- 122 Sam Ryder (USA) - 420 Points
- 123 Zac Blair (USA) - 417 Points
- 124 Joel Dahmen (USA) - 407 Points
- 125 Wesley Bryan (USA) - 405 Points