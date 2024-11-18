FedEx Cup Fall standings update after Butterfield Bermuda Championship explored ft. Wesley Bryan’s leap to top 125

The penultimate event of the 2024 FedEx Cup Fall schedule, Butterfield Bermuda Championship concluded on Sunday, November 17. Puerto Rican golfer Rafael Campos won the tournament by three strokes over Andrew Novak.

Campos gained 500 FedEx Cup Fall points and took home $1.24 million. He made a steep jump from 147th to 80th in the standings. Novak, who finished as a runner-up, also received 300 points and jumped 93rd to 70th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings.

With just one event to go, Wesley Bryan also made his place in the top 125 in the standings. The top 125 in the standings will receive a PGA Tour card for the next season. Bryan tied for 17th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with a splendid third round of 61.

Mark Hubbard who tied for third jumped from 71st to 63rd in the standings, still three short of exemption into two signature events in the 2025 season. Other notable jumps in the FedEx Cup Fall standings include Sam Ryder, from 135th to 122nd and Vince Whaley, from 123rd to 1123rd.

FedEx Cup Fall standings update after the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

With the final tournament of the FedEx Cup Fall to be played, let's take a look at the updated standings:

51 Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) - 1,246 Points

Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) - 1,246 Points 52 Maverick McNealy (USA) - 1,221 Points

Maverick McNealy (USA) - 1,221 Points 53 Patrick Rodgers (USA) - 1,215 Points

Patrick Rodgers (USA) - 1,215 Points 54 Harris English (USA) - 1,204 Points

Harris English (USA) - 1,204 Points 55 Seamus Power (IRL) - 1,202 Points

Seamus Power (IRL) - 1,202 Points 56 Ben Griffin (USA) - 1,123 Points

Ben Griffin (USA) - 1,123 Points 57 Tom Kim (KOR) - 1,079 Points

Tom Kim (KOR) - 1,079 Points 58 Nick Taylor (CAN) - 1,041 Points

Nick Taylor (CAN) - 1,041 Points 59 Nico Echavarria (COL) - 1,030 Points

Nico Echavarria (COL) - 1,030 Points 60 Justin Rose (ENG) - 1,021 Points

Justin Rose (ENG) - 1,021 Points 61 Kevin Yu (TPE) - 1,017 Points

Kevin Yu (TPE) - 1,017 Points 62 Lucas Glover (USA) - 1,014 Points

Lucas Glover (USA) - 1,014 Points 63 Mark Hubbard (USA) - 990 Points

Mark Hubbard (USA) - 990 Points 64 Jake Knapp (USA) - 984 Points

Jake Knapp (USA) - 984 Points 65 Min Woo Lee (AUS) - 974 Points

Min Woo Lee (AUS) - 974 Points 66 Beau Hossler (USA) - 959 Points

Beau Hossler (USA) - 959 Points 67 Taylor Moore (USA) - 924 Points

Taylor Moore (USA) - 924 Points 68 Justin Lower (USA) - 919 Points

Justin Lower (USA) - 919 Points 69 Erik van Rooyen (RSA) - 918 Points

Erik van Rooyen (RSA) - 918 Points 70 Andrew Novak (USA) - 902 Points

Andrew Novak (USA) - 902 Points 71 Doug Ghim (USA) - 891 Points

Doug Ghim (USA) - 891 Points 72 Brendon Todd (USA) - 879 Points

Brendon Todd (USA) - 879 Points 73 Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) - 877 Points

Jhonattan Vegas (VEN) - 877 Points 74 Keith Mitchell (USA) - 827 Points

Keith Mitchell (USA) - 827 Points 75 Emiliano Grillo (ARG) - 826 Points

Emiliano Grillo (ARG) - 826 Points 76 Patton Kizzire (USA) - 815 Points

Patton Kizzire (USA) - 815 Points 77 Peter Malnati (USA) - 814 Points

Peter Malnati (USA) - 814 Points 78 Kurt Kitayama (USA) - 811 Points

Kurt Kitayama (USA) - 811 Points 79 Jordan Spieth (USA) - 795 Points

Jordan Spieth (USA) - 795 Points 80 Rafael Campos (PUR) - 735 Points

Rafael Campos (PUR) - 735 Points 81 Lee Hodges (USA) - 732 Points

Lee Hodges (USA) - 732 Points 82 Victor Perez (FRA) - 730 Points

Victor Perez (FRA) - 730 Points 83 Harry Hall (ENG) - 716 Points

Harry Hall (ENG) - 716 Points 84 Andrew Putnam (USA) - 712 Points

Andrew Putnam (USA) - 712 Points 85 Rico Hoey (PHI) - 707 Points

Rico Hoey (PHI) - 707 Points 86 Adam Svensson (CAN) - 701 Points

Adam Svensson (CAN) - 701 Points 87 Patrick Fishburn (USA) - 682 Points

Patrick Fishburn (USA) - 682 Points 88 Luke List (USA) - 681 Points

Luke List (USA) - 681 Points 89 Carson Young (USA) - 676 Points

Carson Young (USA) - 676 Points 90 Davis Riley (USA) - 663 Points

Davis Riley (USA) - 663 Points 91 Charley Hoffman (USA) - 634 Points

Charley Hoffman (USA) - 634 Points 92 Sam Stevens (USA) - 628 Points

Sam Stevens (USA) - 628 Points 93 Matti Schmid (GER) - 613 Points

Matti Schmid (GER) - 613 Points 94 J.J. Spaun (USA) - 606 Points

J.J. Spaun (USA) - 606 Points 95 David Lipsky (USA) - 604 Points

David Lipsky (USA) - 604 Points 96 Ben Kohles (USA) - 601 Points

Ben Kohles (USA) - 601 Points 97 Adam Schenk (USA) - 595 Points

Adam Schenk (USA) - 595 Points 98 Rickie Fowler (USA) - 591 Points

Rickie Fowler (USA) - 591 Points 99 Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) - 584 Points

Ryo Hisatsune (JPN) - 584 Points 100 C.T. Pan (TPE) - 576 Points

C.T. Pan (TPE) - 576 Points 101 K.H. Lee (KOR) - 560 Points

K.H. Lee (KOR) - 560 Points 102 Chandler Phillips (USA) - 559 Points

Chandler Phillips (USA) - 559 Points 103 Mac Meissner (USA) - 549 Points

Mac Meissner (USA) - 549 Points 104 Greyson Sigg (USA) - 534 Points

Greyson Sigg (USA) - 534 Points 105 Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) - 532 Points

Nicolai Højgaard (DEN) - 532 Points 106 Matt Kuchar (USA) - 526 Points

Matt Kuchar (USA) - 526 Points 107 Brice Garnett (USA) - 520 Points

Brice Garnett (USA) - 520 Points 108 Chan Kim (USA) - 519 Points

Chan Kim (USA) - 519 Points 109 Jacob Bridgeman (USA) - 514 Points

Jacob Bridgeman (USA) - 514 Points 110 Michael Kim (USA) - 505 Points

Michael Kim (USA) - 505 Points 111 Matt McCarty (USA) - 504 Points

Matt McCarty (USA) - 504 Points 112 Ben Silverman (CAN) - 502 Points

Ben Silverman (CAN) - 502 Points 113 Vince Whaley (USA) - 489 Points

Vince Whaley (USA) - 489 Points 114 Chad Ramey (USA) - 485 Points

Chad Ramey (USA) - 485 Points 115 Nate Lashley (USA) - 484 Points

Nate Lashley (USA) - 484 Points 116 Ryan Fox (NZL) - 471 Points

Ryan Fox (NZL) - 471 Points 117 Chris Gotterup (USA) - 465 Points

Chris Gotterup (USA) - 465 Points 118 Joe Highsmith (USA) - 462 Points

Joe Highsmith (USA) - 462 Points 119 Alex Smalley (USA) - 435 Points

Alex Smalley (USA) - 435 Points 120 David Skinns (ENG) - 428 Points

David Skinns (ENG) - 428 Points 121 Sami Valimaki (FIN) - 426 Points

Sami Valimaki (FIN) - 426 Points 122 Sam Ryder (USA) - 420 Points

Sam Ryder (USA) - 420 Points 123 Zac Blair (USA) - 417 Points

Zac Blair (USA) - 417 Points 124 Joel Dahmen (USA) - 407 Points

Joel Dahmen (USA) - 407 Points 125 Wesley Bryan (USA) - 405 Points

