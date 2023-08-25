FedEx Cup leader Scottie Scheffler's tee times and pairing for the 2023 Tour Championship Round 2 explored

Scottie Scheffler didn't have an ideal start to the Tour Championship, as he shot a 1-over 71 on Thursday, August 24th. After losing one stroke on Day 1, he slipped to fourth on the leaderboard, finishing the day at 9-under.

The FedEx Cup leader started brilliantly at East Lake and was quickly 3-under after sinking three birdies in the first six holes. However, things went downhill from the 8th hole onward, and he ended up making three bogeys and a triple bogey in the next eight holes. He added two more birdies, including one on the penultimate hole.

Scheffler will begin the second day of the Tour Championship tied with first-round leader Viktor Hovland. The pair will be the second-to-last to tee off on Friday, August 25, as they are scheduled to start their second round at 1:49 p.m. ET.

Hovland is tied with Keegan Bradley and Collin Morikawa at the top after the first day at East Lake. The 25-year-old Norwegian shot 2-under 68 and ended the day at 10-under. Bradley, who started at 3-under, carded a bogey-free 7-under 63 on Thursday to jump to the top of the leaderboard.

It was Morikawa who stole the show in the first round of the Tour Championship. The 26-year-old started the round at 1-under but fired a career-best 9-under 61 to make a huge 18-spot jump to the top of the table. His bogey-free round consisted of seven birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 529-yard sixth hole.

Adam Schenk was another player who had an incredible first round, shooting a 7-under 63 to finish the day at 8-under. He is currently sitting in joint 5th place alongside Russell Henley, who posted 5-under 65 on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy shot an even-par 70 on the first day at East Lake and ended the day at T7 alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm. Fitzpatrick shot a 3-under 67 in the first round, while Rahm carded a 1-under 69 in the opening round.

When will the second round of the 2023 Tour Championship resume on Friday, August 25?

Viktor Hovland lines up a putt during the first round of the 2023 Tour Championship

The second round of the 2023 Tour Championship will begin on Friday, August 25 at 11:26 pm and Nick Taylor and Emiliano Grillo will be the first pair to tee off. Sungjae Im and Taylor Moore will begin their round at 11:37 am ET.

Here are the complete tee time details for the second round of the 2023 Tour Championship:

11:26 am: Nick Taylor, Emiliano Grillo

11:37 am: Sungjae Im, Taylor Moore

11:48 am: Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth

11:59 am: Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau

12:10 pm: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

12:21 pm: Sam Burns, Max Homa

12:32 pm: Sepp Straka, Jason Day

12:43 pm: Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay

12:54 pm: Brian Harman, Tom Kim

1:05 pm: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark

1:16 pm: Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy

1:38 pm: Adam Schenk, Russell Henley

1:49 pm: Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

2 pm: Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley