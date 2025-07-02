FedEx cup prize money slashed by $15M; Winners to only receive $10 Million now

There have been some considerable changes to the FedEx Cup prize money after the PGA Tour announced a reduction in the amount that a winner used to get all these years.
For the past two years (2023 & 2024), the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Champion received a massive $25 million paycheck. Starting this year, the winner is all set to get only $10 million as their FedEx Cup prize money.
This update came shortly after the $100 million bonus amount from the Tour's playoff was decided to be distributed differently. The PGA Tour's decision to introduce major changes has caused a massive decline in the FedEx Cup prize money.
The $100 million in bonuses will now be distributed evenly, in three parts, based on the standings at the end of the season, the second of three playoffs, and the playoff finale:
- Wyndham Championships: $20 million among top 10 golfers
- BMW Championships: $22.93 million among top 30 golfers
- Tour Championship: $57.08 million with $40 million among top 30 golfers
Before this, the Tour Championship declared in May that they would be eliminating the "Starting Strokes" playing format. Even though they will still hold the decision to declare the FedEx Cup winner, there will be no advantage based on the points earned before the season finale.
Till now, the top qualifier used to begin the event at 10 under par, and subsequent competitors started closer to even par. However, this year onwards, the Tour Championship will purely be a 72-hole competition.