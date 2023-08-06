FedEx cup standings: All the players that have qualified for the $20,000,000 worth PGA Tournament

FedEx Cup is the penultimate event of the year where one golfer is crowned as the best in the world. Primarily, the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings qualify for the playoffs and from there, they play various championships until the $20 million worth Tour Championship.

The first event will be the FedEx St. Jude Championship that will commence after a few days of the Wyndham Championship. This year, the event will be held from the 10th of August to the 13th. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup rankings will qualify for the event.

Following the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 golfers will play the BMW Tournament from the 17th to the 20th of August. Similarly, the top 30 will play for the Tour Championship held on the 24th of August.

Currently, the playoff rankings are not cemented as the Wyndham Championship has not been completed yet. However, the current top 10 golfers in the Cup rankings are as follows.

Jon Rahm Scottie Scheffler Rory Mcllroy Max Homa Wyndham Clark Brian Harman Viktor Hovland Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler Tony Finau

Some players are trying their best to get into the playoffs spot by finishing strong for the Wyndham Championship. This includes Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry, and Adam Scott.

The FedEx Cup will have a prize pool of $75 million

Rory Mcllroy won the iconic Tour Championship last year and took home the winner's share of $18 million. Similarly, this year's winner will also get a massive share somewhere in the region of $18-20 million.

The Tour Championship is the most decorated tournament and the winner is crowned as the undisputed best in the world. However, only the top 30 qualify for the event to be held at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

The Wyndham Championship will mark an end to the PGA Tour this year. The outcome of the FedEx Cup will bring the season to a close before the next one starts.

Many prominent players will be competing for millions of dollars where the winner will get an estimated $18 million followed by $6.5 million for the first runner-up and $5 million for the second runner-up.