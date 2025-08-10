FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 payouts: How much each golfer earned from the $20M purse

The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship concluded in a stunning fashion. A three-hole long playoff between two world-class golfers was held to determine the winner of the tournament.
Justin Rose and J.J. Spaun went head to head in the playoff, with the former emerging victorious. The winner of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship earned a whopping $3.6 million for posting an incredible performance throughout the week.
J. J. Spaun settled for the solo second place at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship and earned $2.16 million. World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood claimed third place and took home $1.16 million each.
The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship saw Min Woo Lee and Daniel Berger tie for last place, 68th. They earned $40,600 respectively for putting up a 72-hole score of 10 over par each.
How much did each player at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship earn?
Here's a look at the breakdown of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship's $20 million purse prize (via Golf.com):
- WIN. Justin Rose, $3.6 million (-16)
- 2 - J.J. Spaun, $2.16 million (-16)
- T3 - Tommy Fleetwood, $1.16 million (-15)
- T3 - Scottie Scheffler, $1.16 million (-15)
- 5 - Cameron Young, $800,000 (-11)
- T6 - Rickie Fowler, $670,000 (-10)
- T6 - Akshay Bhatia, $670,000 (-10)
- T6 - Andrew Novak, $670,000 (-10)
- T9 - Ludvig Åberg, $500,000 (-9)
- T9 - Patrick Cantlay, $500,000 (-9)
- T9 - Kurt Kitayama, $500,000 (-9)
- T9 - Chris Kirk, $500,000 (-9)
- T9 - Ben Griffin, $500,000 (-9)
- T14 - Si Woo Kim, $360,000 (-8)
- T14 - Bud Cauley, $360,000 (-8)
- T14 - Jhonattan Vegas, $360,000 (-8)
- T17 - Hideki Matsuyama, $280,000 (-7)
- T17 - Russell Henley, $280,000 (-7)
- T17 - Sepp Straka, $280,000 (-7)
- T17 - Sungjae Im, $280,000 (-7)
- T17 - Jacob Bridgeman, $280,000 (-7)
- T22 - Brian Harman, $185,666 (-6)
- T22 - Aaron Rai, $185,666 (-6)
- T22 - Harry Hall, $185,666 (-6)
- T22 - J.T. Poston, $185,666 (-6)
- T22 - Xander Schauffele, $185,666 (-6)
- T22 - Collin Morikawa, $185,666 (-6)
- T28 - Justin Thomas, $139,000 (-5)
- T28 - Sam Burns, $139,000 (-5)
- T28 - Maverick McNealy, $139,000 (-5)
- T28 - Taylor Pendrith, $139,000 (-5)
- T32 - Viktor Hovland, $110,666 (-4)
- T32 - Davis Riley, $110,666 (-4)
- T32 - Denny McCarthy, $110,666 (-4)
- T32 - Matt Fitzpatrick, $110,666 (-4)
- T32 - Max Greyserman, $110,666 (-4)
- T32 - Kevin Yu, $110,666 (-4)
- T38 - Jordan Spieth, $84,000 (-3)
- T38 - Nico Echavarria, $84,000 (-3)
- T38 - Patrick Rodgers, $84,000 (-3)
- T38 - Matti Schmid, $84,000 (-3)
- T38 - Thomas Detry, $84,000 (-3)
- T38 - Robert MacIntyre, $84,000 (-3)
- T44 - Keegan Bradley, $64,000 (-2)
- T44 - Ryan Gerard, $64,000 (-2)
- T44 - Nick Taylor, $64,000 (-2)
- T44 - Lucas Glover, $64,000 (-2)
- T48 - Harris English, $53,400 (-1)
- T48 - Stephan Jaeger, $53,400 (-1)
- T50 - Cam Davis, $48,700 (E)
- T50 - Corey Conners, $48,700 (E)
- T50 - Ryan Fox, $48,700 (E)
- T50 - Emiliano Grillo, $48,700 (E)
- T54 - Sam Stevens, $46,200 (+1)
- T54 - Chris Gotterup, $46,200 (+1)
- T56 - Wyndham Clark, $45,200 (+2)
- T56 - Jason Day, $45,200 (+2)
- T56 - Mackenzie Hughes, $45,200 (+2)
- T59 - Aldrich Potgieter, $44,000 (+3)
- T59 - Shane Lowry, $44,000 (+3)
- T59 - Michael Kim, $44,000 (+3)
- T62 - Erik van Rooyen, $43,000 (+5)
- T62 - Jake Knapp, $43,000 (+5)
- T64 - Tom Hoge, $42,000 (+6)
- T64 - Brian Campbell, $42,000 (+6)
- T64 - Tony Finau, $42,000 (+6)
- 67 - Joe Highsmith, $41,200 (+8)
- T68 - Daniel Berger, $40,600 (+10)
- T68 - Min Woo Lee, $40,600 (+10)