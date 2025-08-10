FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 10, 2025 04:22 GMT
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are leading the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Following the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Tommy Fleetwood has once again take a 54 hole lead. He carded a 1-under 69 on Saturday, August 9, to take the one shot lead over Justin Rose at TPC Southwind.

The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 will resume on Sunday, August 10, at 6:45 am CT as Min Woo Lee will tee off from the first hole. Aldrich Potgieter and Michael Kim will begin the play ten minutes later as the first duo of the day.

The leaders’ group, featuring Fleetwood and Justin Rose, will tee off as the final pairing on Sunday at 12:40 pm CT from Hole 1. Suprisingly, Fleetwood is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, while Rose is chasing his first win in two years.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 4 (all times CT):

  • 6:45 am - Min Woo Lee
  • 6:55 am - Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Kim
  • 7:05 am - Daniel Berger, Chris Gotterup
  • 7:15 am - Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge
  • 7:25 am - Jake Knapp, Joe Highsmith
  • 7:35 am - Ryan Gerard, Shane Lowry
  • 7:45 am - Nico Echavarria, Ryan Fox
  • 7:55 am - Brian Campbell, Keegan Bradley
  • 8:05 am - Stephan Jaeger, Sam Stevens
  • 8:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Thomas
  • 8:30 am - Jason Day, Tony Finau
  • 8:40 am - Viktor Hovland, Nick Taylor
  • 8:50 am - Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley
  • 9:00 am - Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
  • 9:10 am - Emiliano Grillo, Corey Conners
  • 9:20 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis
  • 9:30 am - Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman
  • 9:40 am - Brian Harman, Sam Burns
  • 9:50 am - Kevin Yu, Russell Henley
  • 10:05 am - Harris English, Aaron Rai
  • 10:15 am - Maverick McNealy, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 10:25 am - J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im
  • 10:35 am - Cameron Young, Matti Schmid
  • 10:45 am - Lucas Glover, Harry Hall
  • 10:55 am - Robert MacIntyre, Xander Schauffele
  • 11:05 am - Ludvig Åberg, Kurt Kitayama
  • 11:15 am - Thomas Detry, Jacob Bridgeman
  • 11:25 am - Collin Morikawa, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 11:40 am - Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley
  • 11:50 am - Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka
  • 12 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith
  • 12:10 pm - Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk
  • 12:20 pm - Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin
  • 12:30 pm - Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun
  • 12:40 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
