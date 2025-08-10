FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Tommy Fleetwood has once again take a 54 hole lead. He carded a 1-under 69 on Saturday, August 9, to take the one shot lead over Justin Rose at TPC Southwind.

The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 will resume on Sunday, August 10, at 6:45 am CT as Min Woo Lee will tee off from the first hole. Aldrich Potgieter and Michael Kim will begin the play ten minutes later as the first duo of the day.

The leaders’ group, featuring Fleetwood and Justin Rose, will tee off as the final pairing on Sunday at 12:40 pm CT from Hole 1. Suprisingly, Fleetwood is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, while Rose is chasing his first win in two years.

FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025, Round 4 (all times CT):

6:45 am - Min Woo Lee

6:55 am - Aldrich Potgieter, Michael Kim

7:05 am - Daniel Berger, Chris Gotterup

7:15 am - Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge

7:25 am - Jake Knapp, Joe Highsmith

7:35 am - Ryan Gerard, Shane Lowry

7:45 am - Nico Echavarria, Ryan Fox

7:55 am - Brian Campbell, Keegan Bradley

8:05 am - Stephan Jaeger, Sam Stevens

8:15 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Justin Thomas

8:30 am - Jason Day, Tony Finau

8:40 am - Viktor Hovland, Nick Taylor

8:50 am - Patrick Rodgers, Davis Riley

9:00 am - Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

9:10 am - Emiliano Grillo, Corey Conners

9:20 am - Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis

9:30 am - Wyndham Clark, Max Greyserman

9:40 am - Brian Harman, Sam Burns

9:50 am - Kevin Yu, Russell Henley

10:05 am - Harris English, Aaron Rai

10:15 am - Maverick McNealy, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:25 am - J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im

10:35 am - Cameron Young, Matti Schmid

10:45 am - Lucas Glover, Harry Hall

10:55 am - Robert MacIntyre, Xander Schauffele

11:05 am - Ludvig Åberg, Kurt Kitayama

11:15 am - Thomas Detry, Jacob Bridgeman

11:25 am - Collin Morikawa, Jhonattan Vegas

11:40 am - Si Woo Kim, Bud Cauley

11:50 am - Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka

12 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Pendrith

12:10 pm - Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk

12:20 pm - Andrew Novak, Ben Griffin

12:30 pm - Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun

12:40 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

