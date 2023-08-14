FedEx St. Jude Championship final leaderboard, payouts and more

The first round of the PGA Tour playoffs came and went with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. It was a thrilling weekend of golf that saw a few players in rare form. It ended with a tense playoff after a furious comeback in the final round. In the end, one golfer emerged with a playoff victory. Here's what happened and who earned what money during the event.

St. Jude Championship final leaderboard and more

Here is the final leaderboard for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, as well as who made what money during the event:

Win: Lucas Glover, -15/265, $3,600,000

P-2: Patrick Cantlay, -15/265, $2,160,000

T-3: Rory McIlroy, -14/266, $1,160,000

T-3: Tommy Fleetwood, -14/266, $1,160,000

5: Taylor Moore, -12/268, $800,000

T-6: Corey Conners, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Adam Schenk, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Cam Davis, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Sungjae Im, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Russell Henley, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Jordan Spieth, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Max Homa, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-13: Viktor Hovland, -10/270, $386,666.67

T-13: Sahith Theegala, -10/270, $386,666.67

T-13: Collin Morikawa, -10/270, $386,666.67

T-16: Hideki Matsuyama, -9/271, $310,000

T-16: Chris Kirk, -9/271, $310,000

T-16: Si Woo Kim, -9/271, $310,000

T-16: Adam Hadwin, -9/271, $310,000

T-20: Justin Rose, -8/272, $233,000

T-20: Stephan Jaeger, -8/272, $233,000

T-20: Beau Hossler, -8/272, $233,000

T-20: Emiliano Grillo, -8/272, $233,000

Lucas Glover came in looking to become the first repeat winner on the PGA Tour this season and emerged from the final round and a playoff with a well-earned victory. He had to stave off a terrific comeback, but he was attempting something relatively unprecedented at the St. Jude Championship.

It was a great final round for Patrick Cantlay. He was pretty far behind the leaders but shot very well to ascend the leaderboard and challenge for the win. He could only watch as Lucas Glover shot his final round in a tie with Cantlay. They ended the final round that way and entered a playoff for the win, only to fall just short.

While it didn't end in a win, it was another very strong showing for Rory McIlroy. He continued his exceptional play with a 14-under outing. He's already confirmed for the Ryder Cup, but he will want to continue his run of late into the competition.

His counterpart who was also confirmed for the Ryder Cup Europe team, Jon Rahm, was in good form as well. He finished five under, so it wasn't a powerhouse showing that challenged for a win but he was strong nonetheless.

Jon Rahm at the St. Jude Championship

Another European likely for the Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood was great this weekend. He finished 14 under par as well at the FedEx St. Jude championship and continued to prove why he's going to be a key player on the European side.

On the American side, Scottie Scheffler had a nice day as well. He barely outshot Rahm and ended six under par. It also wasn't the best final round for Max Homa, who broke even. He came into the final day at the top of the leaderboard but could only watch as his counterparts surpassed him.