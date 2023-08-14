FedEx St. Jude Championship Lucas Glover says he's started to think about Ryder Cup qualification - “About 15 minutes ago"

After the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship triumph, Lucas Glover has seriously started thinking about earning a spot at the upcoming Ryder Cup.

On Sunday, August 13, Glover claimed his second straight PGA Tour title after beating Patrick Cantlay in the sudden-death Playoff. In his last six starts, he has made five top-six finishes, including two wins.

After his win at the TPC Southwind, the 43-year-old golfer was asked if the thought of getting into the US Ryder Cup squad occurred to him given his recent form.

"About 15 minutes ago," he said.

Prior to Wyndham Championship week, Glover was outside the top 100 and didn't qualify for any of the four major championships this year. He made his first top-10 finish of the season at Sedgefield, which was his 21st start. However, he hasn't looked back since then, and he has jumped to 30th in the OWGR and is now 4th in the FedEx Cup standings.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. With only one week left until the automatic selection deadline, Glover will need another good week to get a ticket to Rome. Currently, he is expected to jump to 16th in the US Team standings on Monday.

"I think I've never made it and I want to [feature in US Ryder Cup squad]," Glover said.

For the uninitiated, only the top six in the standings will earn an automatic spot. The fate of the other players will be in captain Zach Johnson's hands, who will pick the remaining six on August 29. The 2009 US Open winner will be aiming for a good run at the BMW Championship to make his case stronger for the Rome event.

What are the current standings for the Ryder Cup after the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

US Team Standings

Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, and Brian Harman sit in the top four spots in the US Ryder Cup team standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship week.

Brooks Koepka, who could play just majors to earn Ryder Cup points, is in fifth place. Max Homa displaced Xander Schauffele for sixth place.

Here are the top 16 in the US team standings:

Scottie Scheffler Wyndham Clark Patrick Cantlay Brian Harman Brooks Koepka Max Homa Xander Schauffele Jordan Spieth Cameron Young Collin Morikawa Keegan Bradley Sam Burns Rickie Fowler Justin Thomas Denny McCarthy Lucas Glover

European Team Standings

For the European team, three players will earn automatic spots via the European Points List, and Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy have already qualified. The players topping the World Points List will fill the remaining three automatic spots.

Here are the European Team Standings:

European Point List

Rory Mcilroy (Q) Jon Rahm (Q) Robert Macintyre Yannik Paul Adrian Meronk Tommy Fleetwood Victor Perez Rasmus Højgaard Adrian Otaegui Shane Lowry

World Point List

Viktor Hovland Tyrrell Hatton Tommy Fleetwood Matt Fitzpatrick Sepp Straka Shane Lowry Justin Rose Adrian Meronk Alex Noren Seamus Power Thomas Detry Victor Perez Aaron Rai Rasmus Højgaard Adrian Otaegui Yannik Paul Jordan Smith