"Feel kind of tired" - Celine Boutier opens up about the 45-hole grind at T-Mobile Match Play 2025

It was a tiring day for Celine Boutier as she ended up playing 45 at the T-Mobile Match Play on Saturday, April 5. This week on the LPGA Tour, the players are playing head-to-head games, and on Saturday, in the Round of 16, Boutier faced Ashleigh Buhai. The winner of the match was to qualify for the quarterfinal, which was also held on Saturday.

It took 28 holes in the match between Ashleigh and Boutier to determine the winner. Finally, the French golfer registered a win and secured her spot in the quarterfinal, where she played 17 more holes.

In the post-round press conference, Celine Boutier opened up about the long day. She said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was a very long day. I feel kind of tired, but I feel like it was a good match again this afternoon, very tight and going back and forth with Madelene. So just got to keep pushing until tomorrow."

Celine Boutier played in the quarterfinal against Madelene Sagstrom. However, the game was suspended due to darkness, and Sagstrom and Celine were tied after 17 holes.

The players will resume the game on Sunday, April 6, and the winner of the game will qualify for the semifinal. Notably, the 28-hole game between Buhai and Boutier is the longest in the history of the event.

Who were the winners of Day 4 at the T-Mobile Match Play featuring Celine Boutier?

There were two matches on Saturday, and after the Round of 16, only eight qualified for the quarterfinal. Celine Boutier won her Round of 16 match, but the result of the quarterfinal game will be determined on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Kyriacou, Lauren Coughlin, Ariya Jutanugarn, Madelene Sagstrom, Jeeno Thitikul, Angel Yin, and Maja Stark are some other winners of Day 4 of the round of 16. However, after the quarterfinal, Coughlin, Jutanugarn, and Yin won their games and qualified for the semifinal.

Below are the results of the Round of 16 and quarterfinals of the T-Mobile Match Play 2025:

Rounds of 16

Stephanie Kyriacou (37) def. A Lim Kim (21) 2 and 1

Lauren Coughlin (13) def. Sei Young Kim (29) 2 up

Maja Stark (24) def. Brooke Henderson (25) 5 and 4

Ariya Jutanugarn (32) def. Narin An (48) 1 up

Celine Boutier (11) def. Ashleigh Buhai (38) 28 Holes

Madelene Sagstrom (46) def. Carlota Ciganda (30) 19 Holes

Angel Yin (10) def. Mao Saigo (26) 3 and 2

Jeeno Thitikul (2) def. Nataliya Guseva (50) 8 and 7

Quarterfinals

Lauren Coughlin def. Stephanie Kyriacou, 1 up

Ariya Jutanugarn def. Maja Stark, 4 & 2

Angel Yin def. Jeeno Thitikul, 4 & 2

Madelene Sagstrom vs. Celine Boutier—Tied thru 17 (play suspended)

