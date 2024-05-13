“Feels like stars are aligning a little”: Rory McIlroy feeling “really good” about himself as he looks to end his Major draught at PGA Championship 

Rory McIlroy emerged victorious in the sixth signature event of the year, the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. He won the Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club tournament by five strokes over Xander Schauffele, which concluded on Sunday, May 12.

He'll be riding on momentum when he enters this week's PGA Championship. The World No. 2 seems pretty confident before the season's second Major. McIlroy said in a post-round interview (via PGA Championship):

"Going to a venue next week where I've won, it feels like the stars are aligning a little, but I've got a lot golf to play and a lot of great players to try to beat next week."

Rory McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice — in 2012 and 2014. In 2012, McIlroy won the competition with a margin of eight strokes over David Lynn. In 2014, he won the tournament over Phil Mickelson by one stroke. This year, the 35-year-old will look to win his fifth Major and third Wanamaker Trophy. He further said:

"Going into the next Major of the year feeling really good about myself."

McIlroy carded 65 in the final round with 6 under par at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. He carded scores of 67,68, 67, and 65 with an overall 17 under par. McIlroy won $3.6 million out of $20 million doled out for the competition. He also won 700 FedExCup points.

The 2024 PGA Championship will be held at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. The 2014 PGA Championship was McIlroy's last Major win. He entered that week on the back of two consecutive tournament wins, a pattern that seems to repeat this year.

Rory McIlroy's performance in the PGA Championship and 2024

Rory McIlroy has a tremendous record in the PGA Championship. He has had eight top-10 finishes in the 15 starts in the tournament. McIlroy, who turned professional in 2007, played his first PGA Championship in 2009 and finished T3.

He won the 2012 PGA Championship, which was played at Kiawah Island, Ocean Course in South Carolina, with a margin of eight strokes. In 2014, he won the tournament at Valhalla in Louisville, Kentucky. He has missed the cut just once — in 2016.

His performance from 2009 till last year in the PGA Championship is as follows:

2009: T3

2010: T3

2011: T64

2012: 1

2013: T8

2014: 1

2015: 17

2016: CUT

2017: T22

2018: T50

2019: T8

2020: T33

2021: T49

2022: 8

2023: T7

Let's take a look at Rory McIlroy's performance in 2024:

Dubai Invitational: T2 (DP World Tour)

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 1st (DP World Tour)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T66 (PGA Tour)

The Genesis Invitational: T24 (PGA Tour)

Cognizant Classic: T21 (PGA Tour)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T21 (PGA Tour)

THE PLAYERS Championship: T19 (PGA Tour)

Valero Texas Open: 3rd (PGA Tour)

Masters Tournament: T22 (PGA Tour)

RBC Heritage: T33 (PGA Tour)

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: 1st (PGA Tour)

Wells Fargo Championship: 1st (PGA Tour)

Rory McIlroy comes to Valhalla Golf Course with two recent victories, including the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship and the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Shane Lowry.

The 2024 PGA Championship is scheduled from May 16 to 19, 2024.