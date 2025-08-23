"Few things can break a friendship" - Amanda Balionis jokingly warns fellow golf host over social media slip

Amanda Balionis warned fellow golf host Hally Leadbetter in a pun-intended manner over a social media slip. Leadbetter is the Golf Digest and CBS Sports host. She is quite active on her Instagram handle, and recently, she was called out by Balionis in an Instagram story.The story showed a conversation with Leadbetter, where Balionis mockingly remarked in a story by Leadbetter that the latter didn't tag Puppies and Golf in the story. In response, Leadbetter wrote that it was an oversight by her. With this SS uploaded on her Instagram handle, Balionis wrote a caption that read:“Few things can break a friendship…strike.”Amanda Balionis' conversation with a fellow CBS colleague ( via Instagram)So far, Balionis has had an eventful season with her CBS crew, and she has covered several tournaments on the PGA Tour. She covered the 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama won the event with 23 under in total by defeating Samuel Stevens.Balionis also covered the Genesis Scottish Open, where Chris Gotterup won the event by defeating Rory McIlroy. She even shared on a social media post about her experience with CBS Sports in the tournament ventures.Amanda Balionis gave a shout-out to her CBS team for a successful venture in 2025 Amanda Balionis narrated her 19-week journey with CBS Sports on her Instagram handle. She shared a post on August 5 by uploading a compilation of all the memories from tournaments CBS Sports covered in 2025. She also added in the post how her team put up so much effort to make every coverage successful. Her words were:“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days.”Amanda Balionis continued, “I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBalionis also mentioned how the technical team served as the heartbeat of the CBS troop and that the CBS crew was like her every weekend squad, without which her life would have been rather boring. She explained that she spent those tournament weekends having fun with her team, who cracked jokes, had gossip, and had many more fun experiences.