“Fires a 58 and drops in the OWGR”: Golf fans riot as Bryson DeChambeau drops to 109 in the latest OWGR despite a historic win

Bryson DeChambeau's game at LIV Golf's Greenbrier event was something special. After making a birdie on the last hole, celebrations were in order as DeChambeau won the tournament. He did so in style, becoming only one of the four top-level players to shoot a 58 during a tournament.

The Old White Course lent itself well to Bryson DeChambeau, who was ecstatic after taking the win. However, his victory did not reflect well on the OWGR board.

Despite that impressive round of golf, DeChambeau drew the short end of the stick and dropped down two spots on the ranking board, to 109.

Needless to say, fans were not impressed. Ever since the OWGR board banned LIV Golf players from the rankings, they have been slipping. At this point, however, it is starting to feel 'ridiculous', according to fans.

"Fires a 58 and drops in the OWGR," said one fan.

Fans are unhappy with the decision to exclude the golfers from the rankings, seeing as though the likes of DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, and Brooks Koepka have been in the top 5 in the world previously.

The major winner sank a 35-foot birdie on the par-3 18th hole to win the tournament and instantly celebrated the iconic round. This was also DeChambeau's very first title in the LIV Golf Series.

What was even more impressive was that he shot a 58 with a bogey in the round. In the post-round interview, Bryson DeChambeau said via ESPN:

"Probably the greatest moment in my golf career. I've been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn't know when. Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking."

Ultimately, DeChambeau finished at 23 under 187 to win the Greenbrier event over Mito Pereira. With a trophy, he also earned $4 million as the winner of the Individual Championship.

Only three other players have shot a 58 in their careers: Stephan Jaeger in the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour, Alejandro del Rey in the 2021 Swiss Challenge on the Challenge Tour, and Jason Bohn in the 2001 Bayer Championship on the Canadian Tour.