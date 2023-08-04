First-ever Players Champion at TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course Jerry Pate enters FSGA Hall of Fame

Jerry Pate, who won the first-ever Players Championship held at the TPC Sawgrass, has been elected to the Florida State Golf Association Hall of Fame. He will be inducted at the FSGA annual meet which will take place in November in Orlando.

The American professional golfer had a successful career playing on the PGA Tour. He currently plays on the PGA Tour Champions.

Pate was really thankful to the officials for electing him to the FSGA Hall of Fame. Jerry told fsga.org about the prestigious honor:

"The Hall of Fame is something I've always looked up to. I'm just thankful for what I've been able to do and have a great family that supports me."

An eight-time PGA Tour winner, Jerry Pate made a huge mark on golf. His incredible journey has been an inspiration for millions of young golfers around the world. Besides golfing, he has also designed numerous golf courses.

“If it hadn’t been for my injury, my life would have been very different,” Jerry added. “I probably would have stayed on tour, but instead I got to spend time with my wife and my kids. I got to explore so many other things and have been able to do so many rewarding things. I can make a difference every day by leading people in my company and my business.”

Pate will be joining the inductee's list of the 2023 FSGA Hall of Fame which included the name of FSGA first president Clarence Camp and eight-time FSGA Player of the Year Mary Jane.

Jerry Pate's professional career

Jerry Pate was born on September 16, 1953, in Macon, Georgia. However, he grew up in the panhandle of Florida. He attended the University of Alabama and played golf for its Crimson Tide team.

Pate won the 1974 US Amateur and also was a member of the winning team at the Eisenhower trophy. During his amateur career, he was also a member of the US team, which won the Walker Cup in 1975.

Jerry Pate started his professional journey in 1975 and won the 1976 US Open in his rookie year. He had a distinctive amateur and early professional career.

Pate was the medalist at the Fall 1975 PGA Tour Qualifying school and also won the Canadian Open in 1976. He was selected as the Rookie of the Year for his incredible performances in 1976.

Jerry Pate has added eight PGA Tour trophies to his accolades. He has won 15 professional events and one major championship. Pate has won two events on the Japan Golf Tour and two on the PGA Tour Champions.

He has an incredible record in majors as well. Pate finished third at the Masters in 1982, second at the 1978 PGA Championship, and T15 at The Open Championship in 1977. He won the US Open in 1976.