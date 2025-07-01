First-time DP World Tour winner surpasses Cameron Smith to earn career-best ranking

Adrien Saddier has made a major jump in the rankings, surpassing the likes of Cameron Smith following his Italian Open 2025 win. The Frenchman jumped 72 spots after claiming his breakthrough DP World Tour title last Sunday.
On Sunday, June 29, Saddier rallied from behind to win the DP World Tour Italian Open 2025. He fired a low 4-under 66 in the final round to beat Martin Couvra by a two-stroke margin.
The Italian Open win helped Saddier rise from 209th to 109th in the Official World Golf Ranking, surpassing multiple-time winner Cameron Smith. The star Australian golfer was in action at LIV Golf Dallas last week and tied for 13th but slipped to 189th in the OWGR.
As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues to be World No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa round out the top five.
Here's a look at the latest rankings (as of Monday, June 30):
- Scottie Scheffler: 18.1770
- Rory McIlroy: 10.9521
- Xander Schauffele: 7.0434
- Justin Thomas: 6.2118
- Collin Morikawa: 6.1495
- Russell Henley: 5.8271
- Keegan Bradley: 4.9867
- J.J. Spaun: 4.8477
- Sepp Straka: 4.7017
- Ludvig Åberg: 4.6788
- Hideki Matsuyama: 4.6467
- Viktor Hovland: 4.6296
- Tommy Fleetwood: 4.4017
- Robert MacIntyre: 4.3080
- Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1666
- Maverick McNealy: 4.0645
- Ben Griffin: 4.0421
- Shane Lowry: 3.8588
- Harris English: 3.7257
- Patrick Cantlay: 3.5831
- Sam Burns: 3.4345
- Tyrrell Hatton: 3.4336
- Justin Rose: 3.2108
- Corey Conners: 3.1712
- Sungjae Im: 3.0116
- Brian Harman: 2.9324
- Billy Horschel: 2.8784
- Jason Day: 2.8729
- Ryan Fox: 2.7585
- Wyndham Clark: 2.7259
- Daniel Berger: 2.7040
- Max Greyserman: 2.6981
- Nick Taylor: 2.6818
- Aaron Rai: 2.6617
- Akshay Bhatia: 2.5952
- Min Woo Lee: 2.5948
- Andrew Novak: 2.5913
- Thomas Detry: 2.5659
- Taylor Pendrith: 2.5519
- Adam Scott: 2.4366
- Cameron Young: 2.4262
- Tony Finau: 2.4084
- J.T. Poston: 2.4067
- Sahith Theegala: 2.3865
- Denny McCarthy: 2.3661
- Lucas Glover: 2.2890
- Byeong Hun An: 2.2504
- Jordan Spieth: 2.2412
- Aldrich Potgieter: 2.2116
- Tom Hoge: 2.1971
How has Cameron Smith performed on the LIV Golf 2025 so far?
Cameron Smith has played nine LIV Golf events this season and posted three top-10 finishes. However, he has failed to register a win, with a T5 at Mexico City being his best result.
Here’s a look at how Cameron Smith has performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season:
- LIV Golf Riyadh – T25
- LIV Golf Adelaide – 30
- LIV Golf Hong Kong – T20
- LIV Golf Singapore – T19
- LIV Golf Miami – T9
- LIV Golf Mexico City – T5
- LIV Golf Korea – T7
- LIV Golf Virginia – T23
- LIV Golf Dallas – T13