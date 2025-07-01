  • home icon
  • First-time DP World Tour winner surpasses Cameron Smith to earn career-best ranking

First-time DP World Tour winner surpasses Cameron Smith to earn career-best ranking

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 01, 2025 05:53 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Dallas - First Round - Source: Imagn
Cameron Smith at LIV Golf Dallas (Image Source: Imagn)

Adrien Saddier has made a major jump in the rankings, surpassing the likes of Cameron Smith following his Italian Open 2025 win. The Frenchman jumped 72 spots after claiming his breakthrough DP World Tour title last Sunday.

On Sunday, June 29, Saddier rallied from behind to win the DP World Tour Italian Open 2025. He fired a low 4-under 66 in the final round to beat Martin Couvra by a two-stroke margin.

The Italian Open win helped Saddier rise from 209th to 109th in the Official World Golf Ranking, surpassing multiple-time winner Cameron Smith. The star Australian golfer was in action at LIV Golf Dallas last week and tied for 13th but slipped to 189th in the OWGR.

As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues to be World No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa round out the top five.

Here's a look at the latest rankings (as of Monday, June 30):

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 18.1770
  2. Rory McIlroy: 10.9521
  3. Xander Schauffele: 7.0434
  4. Justin Thomas: 6.2118
  5. Collin Morikawa: 6.1495
  6. Russell Henley: 5.8271
  7. Keegan Bradley: 4.9867
  8. J.J. Spaun: 4.8477
  9. Sepp Straka: 4.7017
  10. Ludvig Åberg: 4.6788
  11. Hideki Matsuyama: 4.6467
  12. Viktor Hovland: 4.6296
  13. Tommy Fleetwood: 4.4017
  14. Robert MacIntyre: 4.3080
  15. Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1666
  16. Maverick McNealy: 4.0645
  17. Ben Griffin: 4.0421
  18. Shane Lowry: 3.8588
  19. Harris English: 3.7257
  20. Patrick Cantlay: 3.5831
  21. Sam Burns: 3.4345
  22. Tyrrell Hatton: 3.4336
  23. Justin Rose: 3.2108
  24. Corey Conners: 3.1712
  25. Sungjae Im: 3.0116
  26. Brian Harman: 2.9324
  27. Billy Horschel: 2.8784
  28. Jason Day: 2.8729
  29. Ryan Fox: 2.7585
  30. Wyndham Clark: 2.7259
  31. Daniel Berger: 2.7040
  32. Max Greyserman: 2.6981
  33. Nick Taylor: 2.6818
  34. Aaron Rai: 2.6617
  35. Akshay Bhatia: 2.5952
  36. Min Woo Lee: 2.5948
  37. Andrew Novak: 2.5913
  38. Thomas Detry: 2.5659
  39. Taylor Pendrith: 2.5519
  40. Adam Scott: 2.4366
  41. Cameron Young: 2.4262
  42. Tony Finau: 2.4084
  43. J.T. Poston: 2.4067
  44. Sahith Theegala: 2.3865
  45. Denny McCarthy: 2.3661
  46. Lucas Glover: 2.2890
  47. Byeong Hun An: 2.2504
  48. Jordan Spieth: 2.2412
  49. Aldrich Potgieter: 2.2116
  50. Tom Hoge: 2.1971
How has Cameron Smith performed on the LIV Golf 2025 so far?

Cameron Smith has played nine LIV Golf events this season and posted three top-10 finishes. However, he has failed to register a win, with a T5 at Mexico City being his best result.

Here’s a look at how Cameron Smith has performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season:

  • LIV Golf Riyadh – T25
  • LIV Golf Adelaide – 30
  • LIV Golf Hong Kong – T20
  • LIV Golf Singapore – T19
  • LIV Golf Miami – T9
  • LIV Golf Mexico City – T5
  • LIV Golf Korea – T7
  • LIV Golf Virginia – T23
  • LIV Golf Dallas – T13
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
