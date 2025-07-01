First-time DP World Tour winner surpasses Cameron Smith to earn career-best ranking

Adrien Saddier has made a major jump in the rankings, surpassing the likes of Cameron Smith following his Italian Open 2025 win. The Frenchman jumped 72 spots after claiming his breakthrough DP World Tour title last Sunday.

On Sunday, June 29, Saddier rallied from behind to win the DP World Tour Italian Open 2025. He fired a low 4-under 66 in the final round to beat Martin Couvra by a two-stroke margin.

The Italian Open win helped Saddier rise from 209th to 109th in the Official World Golf Ranking, surpassing multiple-time winner Cameron Smith. The star Australian golfer was in action at LIV Golf Dallas last week and tied for 13th but slipped to 189th in the OWGR.

As per the latest rankings, Scottie Scheffler continues to be World No. 1, followed by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa round out the top five.

Here's a look at the latest rankings (as of Monday, June 30):

Scottie Scheffler: 18.1770 Rory McIlroy: 10.9521 Xander Schauffele: 7.0434 Justin Thomas: 6.2118 Collin Morikawa: 6.1495 Russell Henley: 5.8271 Keegan Bradley: 4.9867 J.J. Spaun: 4.8477 Sepp Straka: 4.7017 Ludvig Åberg: 4.6788 Hideki Matsuyama: 4.6467 Viktor Hovland: 4.6296 Tommy Fleetwood: 4.4017 Robert MacIntyre: 4.3080 Bryson DeChambeau: 4.1666 Maverick McNealy: 4.0645 Ben Griffin: 4.0421 Shane Lowry: 3.8588 Harris English: 3.7257 Patrick Cantlay: 3.5831 Sam Burns: 3.4345 Tyrrell Hatton: 3.4336 Justin Rose: 3.2108 Corey Conners: 3.1712 Sungjae Im: 3.0116 Brian Harman: 2.9324 Billy Horschel: 2.8784 Jason Day: 2.8729 Ryan Fox: 2.7585 Wyndham Clark: 2.7259 Daniel Berger: 2.7040 Max Greyserman: 2.6981 Nick Taylor: 2.6818 Aaron Rai: 2.6617 Akshay Bhatia: 2.5952 Min Woo Lee: 2.5948 Andrew Novak: 2.5913 Thomas Detry: 2.5659 Taylor Pendrith: 2.5519 Adam Scott: 2.4366 Cameron Young: 2.4262 Tony Finau: 2.4084 J.T. Poston: 2.4067 Sahith Theegala: 2.3865 Denny McCarthy: 2.3661 Lucas Glover: 2.2890 Byeong Hun An: 2.2504 Jordan Spieth: 2.2412 Aldrich Potgieter: 2.2116 Tom Hoge: 2.1971

How has Cameron Smith performed on the LIV Golf 2025 so far?

Cameron Smith has played nine LIV Golf events this season and posted three top-10 finishes. However, he has failed to register a win, with a T5 at Mexico City being his best result.

Here’s a look at how Cameron Smith has performed in the LIV Golf 2025 season:

LIV Golf Riyadh – T25

– T25 LIV Golf Adelaide – 30

– 30 LIV Golf Hong Kong – T20

– T20 LIV Golf Singapore – T19

– T19 LIV Golf Miami – T9

– T9 LIV Golf Mexico City – T5

– T5 LIV Golf Korea – T7

– T7 LIV Golf Virginia – T23

– T23 LIV Golf Dallas – T13

