First-time winner climbs past Scottie Scheffler in 2025 season's exclusive standing

Following his first PGA Tour win last week, Andrew Novak has surpassed Scottie Scheffler in the 2025 season's money list. With the Zurich Classic win alongside Ben Griffin, he has earned $5.6 million this year, moving ahead of the World No. 1 golfer in this year's rankings.
Last week, Novak arrived at TPC Louisiana after a playoff loss at the RBC Heritage. He continued his strong form there as well, teaming up with Griffin to claim his first-ever PGA Tour title. This victory earned him a paycheck of $1,329,400.
The 30-year-old golfer has recorded four top-ten finishes this season, helping him accumulate $ 5,587,605 in earnings. On the other hand, Scottie Scheffler has earned $4,929,197 so far in eight starts.
So far, this season has been relatively quiet for Scottie Scheffler compared to his dominant 2024 campaign. By this point last year, the World No. 1 golfer had already claimed four tournament victories.
PGA Tour 2025 money list ft. Scottie Scheffler explored
Here's a look at the top money earners on the PGA Tour for the 2025 season:
- Rory McIlroy – $13,326,650 (3)
- Justin Thomas – $6,920,663 (1)
- Russell Henley – $6,223,775 (1)
- Collin Morikawa – $5,939,464 (0)
- Ludvig Åberg – $5,704,223 (1)
- Andrew Novak – $5,587,605 (1)
- Scottie Scheffler – $4,929,197 (0)
- Maverick McNealy – $4,808,051 (0)
- J.J. Spaun – $4,698,535 (0)
- Hideki Matsuyama – $4,674,913 (1)
- Sepp Straka – $4,628,709 (1)
- Corey Conners – $4,201,631 (0)
- Justin Rose – $4,119,619 (0)
- Shane Lowry – $3,983,758 (0)
- Sungjae Im – $3,521,500 (0)
- Brian Harman – $3,413,200 (1)
- Daniel Berger – $3,268,816 (0)
- Tom Hoge – $3,258,797 (0)
- Lucas Glover – $3,075,113 (0)
- Michael Kim – $2,988,673 (0)
- Thomas Detry – $2,885,990 (1)
- Nick Taylor – $2,848,556 (1)
- Tommy Fleetwood – $2,794,188 (0)
- Min Woo Lee – $2,754,836 (1)
- Ben Griffin – $2,698,090 (1)
- Harris English – $2,673,954 (1)
- Patrick Cantlay – $2,665,380 (0)
- Akshay Bhatia – $2,556,137 (0)
- Viktor Hovland – $2,396,023 (1)
- Jason Day – $2,376,872 (0)
- Denny McCarthy – $2,166,130 (0)
- Keegan Bradley – $2,146,684 (0)
- Joe Highsmith – $2,131,856 (1)
- Jacob Bridgeman – $2,108,829 (0)
- Ryan Gerard – $1,987,864 (0)
- Robert MacIntyre – $1,930,740 (0)
- Aaron Rai – $1,923,430 (0)
- Patrick Rodgers – $1,861,255 (0)
- Jake Knapp – $1,849,723 (0)
- Taylor Pendrith – $1,836,368 (0)
- Si Woo Kim – $1,819,752 (0)
- Bud Cauley – $1,817,328 (0)
- Sam Stevens – $1,756,039 (0)
- Cam Davis – $1,673,628 (0)
- Tony Finau – $1,653,951 (0)
- Stephan Jaeger – $1,637,641 (0)
- Mackenzie Hughes – $1,614,598 (0)
- Jordan Spieth – $1,565,924 (0)
- Brian Campbell – $1,535,458 (1)
- Davis Thompson – $1,508,835 (0)