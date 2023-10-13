Five key points at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open after first round

The first round of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open concluded with Beau Hossler shooting an impressive 62, giving him the first-round lead over JT Poston and Cameron Young. Ludvig Aberg, Davis Riley, and Adam Hadwin also had strong performances in the first round of TPC Summerlin.

However, there are a few notable points from the first round. In this article, we will delve into five interesting observations from the 2023 Shriners Children's Open:

Five key points from the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, round 1

1) Beau Hossler has a rocking start

Beau Hossler follows through with his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first day of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open golf tournament

Beau Hossler began the round with a low 62 in his quest for the first PGA Tour title. The University of Texas alumnus had several top-ten finishes, including two runner-up finishes, but couldn't break the final barrier.

This season, Hossler has been consistent and has also had three top-10 finishes so far. With the 28-year-old golfer finally finding his game, the first win doesn't seem too far.

2) Tom Kim finally makes a bogey

Tom Kim finally made a bogey at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open after 78 holes

After 78 holes without at TPC Summerlin, the defending champion Tom Kim finally made his bogeys on the seventh hole, and then it didn't take much time as he ended up sinking the next hole for a bogey as well.

Last year, Kim became the first golfer since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win the tournament without a bogey. This year, too, he is the favorite to defend his title at TPC Summerlin. Kim is currently placed joint 21st after shooting 3-under 68 on Thursday.

3) Jim Herman's woes continue

Jim Herman pulled out of the 2023 Shriners Children's Open due to an ankle injury

Jim Herman's struggles continued as he had to withdraw from the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open due to an ankle injury. He hasn't made the top 60 since the T14 finish at the Honda Classic in February and has failed to make the cut in eight of the 14 starts since then.

4) Luke List continues his good form

Luke List won the Sanderson Farms Championship 2023 last week

After claiming the Sanderson Farms Championship last Sunday, Luke List continued his rhythm at the TPC Summerlin with a first-day 65 with the help of five birdies.

If List succeeds in lifting the title on Sunday, he will be the third golfer after Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland to win two back-to-back titles this year.

5) Lexi Thompson starts well in her first PGA Tour start

Lexi Thompson follows through with her tee shot on the eighth hole during the first day of the Shriners Children's Open tournament

Lexi Thompson became the seventh female to tee off at the PGA Tour event on Thursday. She carded 1-over in the sixteen holes she played at the TPC Summerlin with the help of three birdies, two bogeys, and a double.