“Flop it like it’s hot” - Paige Spiranac’s new golf shot tutorial leaves fans in awe

Paige Spiranac has some new tips for golf enthusiasts. In her latest Instagram video, Spiranac gave some insights on hitting a 'flop shot'.

A flop shot or lob shot is hit high with a soft touch and quickly stops once making it to the green. It's not an easy skill to achieve and requires a lot of practice, but once learned, it can be quite fun. Phil Mickelson is quite famous for his flop shots.

The 30-year-old golf personality posted the video with the caption:

"How to hit a flop shot."

So here's what she suggested:

"What you’re going to do is open the club face, open the stance, ball forward of center, have your shaft backwards, turn around your front leg, throw it as hard as possible, and have some speed through it and trust it."

She then went on to give a visual tutorial about hitting the 'flop shot' and finished the video with these words:

"Flop it like it’s hot."

Spiranac regularly engages with her fans with various posts and videos. She also launched her subscription-based website, OnlyPaige, where she promised to regularly post exclusive content and also share some golf tutorial videos.

Paige's professional career only lasted until 2016. She featured in a few LET events, debuting at the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in 2015. The debut was nothing noteworthy as she failed to make a cut that week.

Spiranac also featured on the Cacturs tour in June 2016, winning her first title, beating the then-World No. 1 Hannah O'Sullivan in a playoff. She finished 58th in her second European Tour event.

Paige played in her first LPGA Qualifying tournament but couldn't earn a spot in the circuit. The Dubai event later that year was her last professional golf tournament as she retired soon after that.

"Here’s to massive drives and massive t**s," Spiranac shares a swing tutorial video for big-chested women

Paige Spiranac recently shared a tutorial video on Instagram for women with larger chests who frequently ask her for advice on how to swing. The 30-year-old former golfer created the video to address this query.

"How to swing with a big chest🍈🍈 In all seriousness I get this question a ton so hopefully this helps! They can get in the way but once you get the right set up it’s bombs away! Here’s to massive drives and massive t**s…I mean tips," Spiranac wrote on Instagram.

In the video, she said:

"Do you got some Tig Ol Bitties, and you don't know how to swing? Well, I'm here to help you. Move farther away from it to give you some space. Next, you want to tuck your right arm and lay your left arm on top of that mommy milker. Bombs away."

The Maxim's 'Sexiest Woman of the Year 2022' has more than 3.7 million fans on Instagram and over 870K followers on Twitter. She is the most-followed golf personality on Instagram, leaving behind the likes of Tiger Woods. On YouTube, she has more than 320K subscribers.

