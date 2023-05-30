Florida's Fred Biondi makes majestic comeback to clinch the 2023 NCAA individual title

Fred Biondi erased a 5-shot deficit score to win the 2023 NCAA Individual title on Monday, May 29. Biondi came from behind and shot 3-under 67, surpassing Ross Steelman, who bogeyed the last three holes to finish with a score of 3-over 73.

With this victory, Biondi gained an exemption to the 2024 Masters and 2023 US Open, however, he can only compete if he decides to stay an amateur for a year.

Speaking about his incredible victory at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course, Fred's coach J.C. Deacon said:

“This could not happen to a better young man than Fred Biondi. He’s amazing. It makes me so emotional just talking about it.”

Fred Biondi is the third Florida Gator to win the individual NCAA championship, the last being Nick Galliam in 2001.

Biondi began the final round five strokes behind Steelman. He was glancing at the scoreboard the entire round before finally sinking a birdie on the sixth, putting him just one stroke behind the leader. However, he double-bogeyed the next hole but remained in contention to win the title, which he achieved soon after.

Speaking about the last round, Fred Biondi said via Golf Week:

“It could have (ruined my round), but I was playing so good and and enjoying myself out there. I tried to play with no emotions, keep my head down and just focus on the next shot.”

“I knew I had to play the last couple in even par. It was still a hard task. I just tried to soak it all in and put good swings on them," he added.

"It feels great" - Fred Biondi opens up about his victory at the 2023 NCAA Individual

Fred Biondi had an outstanding start to the NCAA individual tournament in 2023. He opened with a birdie on the fourth hole of the first round but then bogeyed the next two. He finished with a 69, making four birdies and three bogeys.

On the second day, Biondi had a bogey-free round with two birdies and finished with a score of 68. The third round similarly went in his favor, with four birdies and two bogeys to finish with a 2-under 68.

Fred Biondi at NCAA Men's Golf Division I Championships (Image via Getty)

In the final round, he carded six birdies, a double bogey, and a bogey to finish with a score of 67 and won the title. Speaking about the victory, Fred Biondi said:

“It feels great, it feels amazing for sure. I’m sure I’ll soak it in a little bit more, but we’ve got to get ready for tomorrow.”

Ross Steelman tied up in second place alongside Jackson Buchanan, while Dylan Menante and Barclay Brown finished in fourth place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 NCAA Individual event:

1. Fred Biondi

T2. Jackson Buchanan

T2. Ross Steelman

T4. Barclay Brown

T4. Dylan Menante

6. Ben James

T7. Sam Choi

T7. Adrien Dumont De Chassart

T7. Tommy Kuhl

T7. Brett Roberts

T11. Matthew Anderson

T11. Ricky Castillo

T11. Nick Dunlap

T11. Luke Gifford

T11. Austin Greaser

T11. Derek Hitchner

T11. Phichaksn Maichon

T18. John Dubois

T18. Maxwell Ford

T18. Drew Goodman

T18. Preston Summerhays

