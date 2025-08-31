FM Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the penultimate round of the FM Championship 2025, Miranda Wang took the 54-hole lead over the field. She carded a 7-under 65 on Day 3 to aggregate at 18-under and take a three-shot lead over Rose Zhang and Sei Young Kim.

The final round of the FM Championship 2025 will begin on Sunday, August 31, at 7:50 am ET. Mirim Lee and Lauren Morris will be the first pair to begin the action from Hole 1.

Leader Miranda Wang is paired alongside Rose Zhang and will start the round on Sunday at 1:50 pm ET. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is in the penultimate group and will tee off at 1:40 pm alongside Young Kim. The Thai star is four strokes back and will be looking to close the week with a title.

Nelly Korda, who has yet to win this season, is tied for 13th at 9-under at the FM Championship. She is paired alongside Jeongeun Lee6 for the final round and will start the play at 12:30 pm ET.

FM Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the FM Championship 2025 Round 4:

7:50 am: Mirim Lee, Lauren Morris

Mirim Lee, Lauren Morris 8:00 am: Dewi Weber, Ingrid Lindblad

Dewi Weber, Ingrid Lindblad 8:10 am: Yan Liu, Jenny Shin

Yan Liu, Jenny Shin 8:20 am: Gurleen Kaur, Polly Mack

Gurleen Kaur, Polly Mack 8:30 am: Wei-Ling Hsu, Auston Kim

Wei-Ling Hsu, Auston Kim 8:40 am: Lauren Coughlin, Sung Hyun Park

Lauren Coughlin, Sung Hyun Park 8:50 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Mi Hyang Lee

Gemma Dryburgh, Mi Hyang Lee 9:00 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Linn Grant

Gabriela Ruffels, Linn Grant 9:10 am: Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo

Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo 9:20 am: Megha Ganne (a), Ina Yoon

Megha Ganne (a), Ina Yoon 9:30 am: Caroline Masson, Yahui Zhang

Caroline Masson, Yahui Zhang 9:40 am: Weiwei Zhang, Amanda Doherty

Weiwei Zhang, Amanda Doherty 9:50 am: Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn

Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn 10:00 am: Madison Young, Celine Boutier

Madison Young, Celine Boutier 10:10 am: Gaby Lopez, Jin Hee Im

Gaby Lopez, Jin Hee Im 10:20 am: Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim

Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim 10:30 am: Soo Bin Joo, Pornanong Phatlum

Soo Bin Joo, Pornanong Phatlum 10:40 am: Jin Young Ko, Cassie Porter

Jin Young Ko, Cassie Porter 10:50 am: Angel Yin, Muni He

Angel Yin, Muni He 11:00 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Azahara Munoz

Brooke M. Henderson, Azahara Munoz 11:10 am: Lottie Woad, Jeongeun Lee5

Lottie Woad, Jeongeun Lee5 11:20 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lexi Thompson

Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lexi Thompson 11:30 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nataliya Guseva

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nataliya Guseva 11:40 am: Haeran Ryu, Miyu Yamashita

Haeran Ryu, Miyu Yamashita 11:50 am: Megan Khang, Allisen Corpuz

Megan Khang, Allisen Corpuz 12:00 pm: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Brooke Matthews

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Brooke Matthews 12:10 pm: Aditi Ashok, Minjee Lee

Aditi Ashok, Minjee Lee 12:20 pm: Saki Baba, Chisato Iwai

Saki Baba, Chisato Iwai 12:30 pm: Jeongeun Lee6, Nelly Korda

Jeongeun Lee6, Nelly Korda 12:40 pm: Hye-Jin Choi, Caley McGinty

Hye-Jin Choi, Caley McGinty 12:50 pm: Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka

Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka 1:00 pm: Rio Takeda, Hannah Green

Rio Takeda, Hannah Green 1:10 pm: Madelene Sagstrom, Bianca Pagdanganan

Madelene Sagstrom, Bianca Pagdanganan 1:20 pm: Ayaka Furue, Celine Borge

Ayaka Furue, Celine Borge 1:30 pm: Andrea Lee, Kumkang Park

Andrea Lee, Kumkang Park 1:40 pm: Sei Young Kim, Jeeno Thitikul

Sei Young Kim, Jeeno Thitikul 1:50 pm: Miranda Wang, Rose Zhang

