FM Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

Following the penultimate round of the FM Championship 2025, Miranda Wang took the 54-hole lead over the field. She carded a 7-under 65 on Day 3 to aggregate at 18-under and take a three-shot lead over Rose Zhang and Sei Young Kim.
The final round of the FM Championship 2025 will begin on Sunday, August 31, at 7:50 am ET. Mirim Lee and Lauren Morris will be the first pair to begin the action from Hole 1.
Leader Miranda Wang is paired alongside Rose Zhang and will start the round on Sunday at 1:50 pm ET. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is in the penultimate group and will tee off at 1:40 pm alongside Young Kim. The Thai star is four strokes back and will be looking to close the week with a title.
Nelly Korda, who has yet to win this season, is tied for 13th at 9-under at the FM Championship. She is paired alongside Jeongeun Lee6 for the final round and will start the play at 12:30 pm ET.
FM Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times explored
Here's a look at the tee time details for the FM Championship 2025 Round 4:
- 7:50 am: Mirim Lee, Lauren Morris
- 8:00 am: Dewi Weber, Ingrid Lindblad
- 8:10 am: Yan Liu, Jenny Shin
- 8:20 am: Gurleen Kaur, Polly Mack
- 8:30 am: Wei-Ling Hsu, Auston Kim
- 8:40 am: Lauren Coughlin, Sung Hyun Park
- 8:50 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Mi Hyang Lee
- 9:00 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Linn Grant
- 9:10 am: Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo
- 9:20 am: Megha Ganne (a), Ina Yoon
- 9:30 am: Caroline Masson, Yahui Zhang
- 9:40 am: Weiwei Zhang, Amanda Doherty
- 9:50 am: Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn
- 10:00 am: Madison Young, Celine Boutier
- 10:10 am: Gaby Lopez, Jin Hee Im
- 10:20 am: Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim
- 10:30 am: Soo Bin Joo, Pornanong Phatlum
- 10:40 am: Jin Young Ko, Cassie Porter
- 10:50 am: Angel Yin, Muni He
- 11:00 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Azahara Munoz
- 11:10 am: Lottie Woad, Jeongeun Lee5
- 11:20 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lexi Thompson
- 11:30 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nataliya Guseva
- 11:40 am: Haeran Ryu, Miyu Yamashita
- 11:50 am: Megan Khang, Allisen Corpuz
- 12:00 pm: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Brooke Matthews
- 12:10 pm: Aditi Ashok, Minjee Lee
- 12:20 pm: Saki Baba, Chisato Iwai
- 12:30 pm: Jeongeun Lee6, Nelly Korda
- 12:40 pm: Hye-Jin Choi, Caley McGinty
- 12:50 pm: Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka
- 1:00 pm: Rio Takeda, Hannah Green
- 1:10 pm: Madelene Sagstrom, Bianca Pagdanganan
- 1:20 pm: Ayaka Furue, Celine Borge
- 1:30 pm: Andrea Lee, Kumkang Park
- 1:40 pm: Sei Young Kim, Jeeno Thitikul
- 1:50 pm: Miranda Wang, Rose Zhang