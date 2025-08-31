  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LPGA Tour
  • FM Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

FM Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times and pairings explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 31, 2025 04:23 GMT
FM Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Miranada Wang takes the lead at the FM Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Following the penultimate round of the FM Championship 2025, Miranda Wang took the 54-hole lead over the field. She carded a 7-under 65 on Day 3 to aggregate at 18-under and take a three-shot lead over Rose Zhang and Sei Young Kim.

Ad

The final round of the FM Championship 2025 will begin on Sunday, August 31, at 7:50 am ET. Mirim Lee and Lauren Morris will be the first pair to begin the action from Hole 1.

Leader Miranda Wang is paired alongside Rose Zhang and will start the round on Sunday at 1:50 pm ET. World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul is in the penultimate group and will tee off at 1:40 pm alongside Young Kim. The Thai star is four strokes back and will be looking to close the week with a title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nelly Korda, who has yet to win this season, is tied for 13th at 9-under at the FM Championship. She is paired alongside Jeongeun Lee6 for the final round and will start the play at 12:30 pm ET.

FM Championship 2025 Round 4 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the FM Championship 2025 Round 4:

  • 7:50 am: Mirim Lee, Lauren Morris
  • 8:00 am: Dewi Weber, Ingrid Lindblad
  • 8:10 am: Yan Liu, Jenny Shin
  • 8:20 am: Gurleen Kaur, Polly Mack
  • 8:30 am: Wei-Ling Hsu, Auston Kim
  • 8:40 am: Lauren Coughlin, Sung Hyun Park
  • 8:50 am: Gemma Dryburgh, Mi Hyang Lee
  • 9:00 am: Gabriela Ruffels, Linn Grant
  • 9:10 am: Minami Katsu, Mao Saigo
  • 9:20 am: Megha Ganne (a), Ina Yoon
  • 9:30 am: Caroline Masson, Yahui Zhang
  • 9:40 am: Weiwei Zhang, Amanda Doherty
  • 9:50 am: Yu Liu, Ariya Jutanugarn
  • 10:00 am: Madison Young, Celine Boutier
  • 10:10 am: Gaby Lopez, Jin Hee Im
  • 10:20 am: Jenny Bae, A Lim Kim
  • 10:30 am: Soo Bin Joo, Pornanong Phatlum
  • 10:40 am: Jin Young Ko, Cassie Porter
  • 10:50 am: Angel Yin, Muni He
  • 11:00 am: Brooke M. Henderson, Azahara Munoz
  • 11:10 am: Lottie Woad, Jeongeun Lee5
  • 11:20 am: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lexi Thompson
  • 11:30 am: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nataliya Guseva
  • 11:40 am: Haeran Ryu, Miyu Yamashita
  • 11:50 am: Megan Khang, Allisen Corpuz
  • 12:00 pm: Julia Lopez Ramirez, Brooke Matthews
  • 12:10 pm: Aditi Ashok, Minjee Lee
  • 12:20 pm: Saki Baba, Chisato Iwai
  • 12:30 pm: Jeongeun Lee6, Nelly Korda
  • 12:40 pm: Hye-Jin Choi, Caley McGinty
  • 12:50 pm: Akie Iwai, Nasa Hataoka
  • 1:00 pm: Rio Takeda, Hannah Green
  • 1:10 pm: Madelene Sagstrom, Bianca Pagdanganan
  • 1:20 pm: Ayaka Furue, Celine Borge
  • 1:30 pm: Andrea Lee, Kumkang Park
  • 1:40 pm: Sei Young Kim, Jeeno Thitikul
  • 1:50 pm: Miranda Wang, Rose Zhang
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications