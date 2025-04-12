Following Rory McIlroy's latest Augusta National feat, insider calls The Masters 'Disneyland'

Rory McIlroy made history at the beginning of his third round of The Masters on Saturday. The Northern Irishman started his round by carding threes on each of the first six holes, becoming the only player in the history of the tournament to accomplish such a feat. McIlroy's swing consultant, Butch Harmon, reacted to his hot start, referring to Augusta National as "Disneyland".

Ad

McIlroy stormed out to the lead early in his round, putting himself in the best position to finally complete the career grand slam. The history-making moment was noted by the viral golf account on X, NUCLR GOLF.

"Rory McIlroy has made Masters history making six 3’s in a row to start a round," NUCLR GOLF posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Butch Harmon has been in the commentary booth for The Masters this week and he made note of the atmosphere at Augusta National during McIlroy's hot start. Harmon is a renowned swing instructor and has made his name working with the likes of Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and even Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy began his round by making birdie on the par-four first hole and chipping in for eagle at the par-five second hole.

Ad

Viral X account Flushing It made note of Harmon's comments after McIlroy electrified the crowd with his chip in for eagle on hole two.

"Rory starts birdie - eagle to take the solo lead at the Masters. Butch Harmon just summed this up: 'Is this Disneyland or is this golf? This is the magic kingdom here! Anybody got a Valium?!'" Flushing It's post read on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

McIlroy's record setting opening six holes featured three birdies, an eagle and two pars. The Northern Irishman cooled off with his first bogey of the day at the par-five eighth hole and is currently one shot in front of Bryson DeChambeau and Corey Conners.

Rory McIlroy looks to undo years of struggles at Augusta National as he stands on the precipice of the career grand slam

Rory McIlroy at The 2025 Masters Tournament (via Getty)

Rory McIlroy is attempting for the 11th time to complete the career grand slam. He captured the third leg of the career grand slam at the 2014 Open Championship and since then, he's never had a chance to win on the weekend at Augusta National as he does today.

Ad

McIlroy's closest call came at The Masters came in 2011, before he had won any majors. He entered the final round with a four-shot lead at only 21-years-old. However, he shot the worst final round score of any player leading through 54 holes - an eight-over-par 80. He followed it up by winning the U.S. Open in June of 2011.

If he were to finish this weekend at Augusta National with the green jacket, he would become the sixth player to complete the modern career grand slam. The five players who have completed it are Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods. Nicklaus and Woods are the only players to win each major multiple times.

McIlroy's four major victories came at the 2011 U.S. Open, the 2014 Open Championship, and the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championships. He aims to add his long-awaited fifth major on Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Thomas Ingals Golf content writer Know More