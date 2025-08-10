  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • Football analyst lauds 'younger' LIV Golf at Chicago, says the sport needed 'tweaking'

Football analyst lauds 'younger' LIV Golf at Chicago, says the sport needed 'tweaking'

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 10, 2025 06:50 GMT
Golf: LIV Golf Miami - Second Round - Source: Imagn
LIV Golf (Image Source: Imagn)

NFL football analyst Colin Cowherd opened up about the LIV Golf Chicago event. He attended this week’s Saudi league event, which started with its first round on Friday, August 8.

Ad

During this outing, Cowherd talked about the series. LIV Golf League shared a video of him on its X (formerly Twitter) account in which he spoke about the younger crowd of the tournament. He said:

"It's kind of great energy. It's a young, growing audience, and I was a big supporter when it started because you just have to... Even when I was a kid growing up, the NBA didn’t shoot these three-pointers and now they do..... (0:12 onwards)
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added,

"I was thinking golf needed to tweak itself. I think it needed a new energy and it needed to get younger, and I think that’s what LIV provides. I mean, today it was so clear,"
Ad

It's the fourth season of the LIV Golf, which is heading for its conclusion. The Chicago event is the second-to-last individual event of the series. This week’s event will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, August 10.

Following that, the players will head for the Indianapolis event, scheduled to take place at The Club at Chatham Hills from August 15 to 17, followed by the season-ending team championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Michigan from August 22 to 24.

Ad

A look into the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 leaderboard

After two rounds of the LIV Golf Chicago event, Dean Burmester took the lead in the game at 9-under. Josele Ballester settled in a tie for second place with Jon Rahm, followed by Bryson DeChambeau in solo fourth place.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event:

  • 1. Dean Burmester: -9
  • T2. Josele Ballester: -7
  • T2. Jon Rahm: -7
  • 4. Bryson DeChambeau: -6
  • T5. Carlos Ortiz: -5
  • T5. Paul Casey: -5
  • T7. Talor Gooch: -4
  • T7. Richard Bland: -4
  • T9. Branden Grace: -3
  • T9. Phil Mickelson: -3
  • T9. Anirban Lahiri: -3
  • T12. Marc Leishman: -2
  • T12. Tyrrell Hatton: -2
  • T12. Charl Schwartzel: -2
  • T12. Lucas Herbert: -2
  • T12. Sergio Garcia: -2
  • T12. Dustin Johnson: -2
  • T18. Harold Varner III: -1
  • T18. Thomas Pieters: -1
  • T18. Mito Pereira: -1
  • T18. Matthew Wolff: -1
  • T18. Sebastian Muñoz: -1
  • T18. David Puig: -1
  • T18. Chieh-Po Lee: -1
  • T25. Peter Uihlein: E
  • T25. Patrick Reed: E
  • T25. Abraham Ancer: E
  • T25. Jason Kokrak: E
  • T25. Andy Ogletree: E
  • T30. Yubin Jang: +1
  • T30. Danny Lee: +1
  • T30. Ben Campbell: +1
  • T30. Cameron Tringale: +1
  • T30. Martin Kaymer: +1
  • T35. Jinichiro Kozuma: +2
  • T35. Matt Jones: +2
  • T35. Cameron Smith: +2
  • T35. Joaquin Niemann: +2
  • T35. Bubba Watson: +2
  • T35. Brooks Koepka: +2
  • T35. Sam Horsfield: +2
  • T42. Ian Poulter: +3
  • T42. Tom McKibbin: +3
  • T42. Adrian Meronk: +3
  • T45. Charles Howell III: +4
  • T45. Henrik Stenson: +4
  • T45. Louis Oosthuizen: +4
  • T48. Caleb Surratt: +5
  • T48. Lee Westwood: +5
  • T48. Graeme McDowell: +5
  • 51. Brendan Steele: +6
  • 52 Kevin Na: +7
  • 53. Anthony Kim: +8
  • 54. Frederik Kjettrup: +9
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications