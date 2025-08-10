Football analyst lauds 'younger' LIV Golf at Chicago, says the sport needed 'tweaking'

NFL football analyst Colin Cowherd opened up about the LIV Golf Chicago event. He attended this week’s Saudi league event, which started with its first round on Friday, August 8.During this outing, Cowherd talked about the series. LIV Golf League shared a video of him on its X (formerly Twitter) account in which he spoke about the younger crowd of the tournament. He said:&quot;It's kind of great energy. It's a young, growing audience, and I was a big supporter when it started because you just have to... Even when I was a kid growing up, the NBA didn’t shoot these three-pointers and now they do..... (0:12 onwards)He added,&quot;I was thinking golf needed to tweak itself. I think it needed a new energy and it needed to get younger, and I think that’s what LIV provides. I mean, today it was so clear,&quot;It's the fourth season of the LIV Golf, which is heading for its conclusion. The Chicago event is the second-to-last individual event of the series. This week’s event will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, August 10.Following that, the players will head for the Indianapolis event, scheduled to take place at The Club at Chatham Hills from August 15 to 17, followed by the season-ending team championship at The Cardinal at Saint John’s in Michigan from August 22 to 24.A look into the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 leaderboardAfter two rounds of the LIV Golf Chicago event, Dean Burmester took the lead in the game at 9-under. Josele Ballester settled in a tie for second place with Jon Rahm, followed by Bryson DeChambeau in solo fourth place.Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago event:1. Dean Burmester: -9T2. Josele Ballester: -7T2. Jon Rahm: -74. Bryson DeChambeau: -6T5. Carlos Ortiz: -5T5. Paul Casey: -5T7. Talor Gooch: -4T7. Richard Bland: -4T9. Branden Grace: -3T9. Phil Mickelson: -3T9. Anirban Lahiri: -3T12. Marc Leishman: -2T12. Tyrrell Hatton: -2T12. Charl Schwartzel: -2T12. Lucas Herbert: -2T12. Sergio Garcia: -2T12. Dustin Johnson: -2T18. Harold Varner III: -1T18. Thomas Pieters: -1T18. Mito Pereira: -1T18. Matthew Wolff: -1T18. Sebastian Muñoz: -1T18. David Puig: -1T18. Chieh-Po Lee: -1T25. Peter Uihlein: ET25. Patrick Reed: ET25. Abraham Ancer: ET25. Jason Kokrak: ET25. Andy Ogletree: ET30. Yubin Jang: +1T30. Danny Lee: +1T30. Ben Campbell: +1T30. Cameron Tringale: +1T30. Martin Kaymer: +1T35. Jinichiro Kozuma: +2T35. Matt Jones: +2T35. Cameron Smith: +2T35. Joaquin Niemann: +2T35. Bubba Watson: +2T35. Brooks Koepka: +2T35. Sam Horsfield: +2T42. Ian Poulter: +3T42. Tom McKibbin: +3T42. Adrian Meronk: +3T45. Charles Howell III: +4T45. Henrik Stenson: +4T45. Louis Oosthuizen: +4T48. Caleb Surratt: +5T48. Lee Westwood: +5T48. Graeme McDowell: +551. Brendan Steele: +652 Kevin Na: +753. Anthony Kim: +854. Frederik Kjettrup: +9