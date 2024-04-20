Former American golfer Stephanie Sparks dies aged 50

Golf Channel's co-host Stephanie Sparks passed away at the age of 50, leaving the golf industry in shock at her sudden demise. Sparks was known for her role as the co-host of Big Break, a Golf Channel reality show.

The Big Break host Tom Abbott recently took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the sad news of Sparks' demise. He penned an emotional note in remembrance of the late broadcaster, writing:

"I’m shocked and saddened by the death of Stephanie Sparks. Many of you will remember Steph as the host of #BigBreak - we worked together on 7 seasons. Lots of fond memories of those times, Steph was a crucial part of the Big Break success story. My thoughts go out to her family."

Stephanie Sparks died on April 13th. However, no information has been provided about the cause of her death.

All about Stephanie Sparks' career

Born on July 18, 1973, Stephanie Sparks had been a golf enthusiast since childhood. She was born in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Sparks started playing golf at a very young age. She played for Duke University from 1992 to 1994. However, an injury affected her golf career, ultimately forcing her to give up the game.

Nonetheless, Stephanie Sparks boasted a stellar amateur career. She emerged victorious at the Women's Western Amateur in 1993. She also won the 1992 North and South Women's Amateur.

Stephanie Sparks not only played golf as an amateur but also played the game professionally for a few years. After graduating in 1996, she played on the Futures Tour.

She was fortunate to earn her LPGA Tour card in 2000 and played one season on the circuit. Although Sparks did not win any professional events, she got off to a smooth start on her professional journey. Her golf career was short-lived due to back surgery, which forced her to retire.

After failing to proceed with her golf career, Sparks joined The Golf Channel as a production assistant. After working behind the camera for a while, Sparks finally appeared in a biographical sports film, "Bobby Jones: Strokes of Genius," in 2004.

However, Sparks solidified her name in the industry by hosting The Big Break. Besides this, she also hosted several other Golf Channel programs, including Playing Lessons with the Pros.

Although Sparks was born in Virginia, she lived in Orlando, Florida. The sudden demise of Stephanie Sparks has shocked the golf world, with fans offering their condolences on social media.