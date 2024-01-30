Former LET Pro Rachel Drummond joins LIV Golf as reporter amid contract extensions for other reporters on the tour

Rachel Drummond will be one of the new faces on LIV Golf during the upcoming season. Drummond will replace Troy Mullins who recently announced he was leaving the tour's television broadcast team.

Drummond comes to LIV Golf with experience as a reporter and presenter for Sky Sports, the Legends Tour, and the Aramco Team Series. In addition, the Englishwoman has had a career in professional golf.

Flushing It reported the news on X (formerly Twitter):

"Former LET player, Rachel Drummond is joining the LIV Golf broadcast to replace the outgoing Troy Mullins. Rachel has an extensive history in golf broadcasting, working with Sky Sports, the European Legends Tour, and the Aramco Series among many others."

Rachel Drummond will join fellow newcomer Christian Crosby in presenting the new 'Club 54' slot, featuring pre- and post-round player interviews.

Drummond and Crosby round out the team which includes Arlo White (play-by-play commentator), Jerry Foltz and David Feherty (analysts), and Dom Boulet and Su-Ann Heng (on-course reporters). According to Golf Monthly, the latter five signed extensions to their respective contracts with LIV Golf through the end of the 2025 season.

The 2024 LIV Golf season will begin on Friday, February 2, with the LIV Golf Mayakoba event. On Tuesday, January 30, the 13th team was officially added to the circuit's field, Legion XIII, captained by Jon Rahm and completed by Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt.

Who is Rachel Drummond?

Rachel Drummond played golf professionally on the Ladies European Tour (LET) from 2011 to 2021. However, her membership on the circuit was not consistent due to various personal circumstances.

Despite already having professional status, Drummond spent a season in the United States working as a caddie at a private club. There, she surprisingly got a sponsor which allowed her to play in the Cactus Tour, looking to open a space to the LPGA Tour Q School.

However, the sudden illness of her father did not allow her to perform well in the Q-School and she returned to England. Drummond did not resume her professional career until a year later, after the passing of her father.

Drummond managed to regain her LET card but again she was struck by a family mishap, the loss of her mother this time around. It was 2019 and the Covid 19 pandemic set back her career.

Drummond decided to end her professional golf career in 2021 and began working as a coach. The opportunity in golf broadcasting came quickly and she has remained in this activity until today.