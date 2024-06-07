Former LIV Golf player Bernd Wiesberger claims PGA Tour banned him from events despite being non-member - “Who knows what’s going on over there”

Austrian golfer Bernd Wiesberger is one of the most well-known names on The European Tour aka DP World Tour. Wiesberger also played in LIV Golf, but he returned to the DP World Tour before the 2024 season. Recently, Wiesberger made a statement that has shocked the world of golf.

On social media platform X, Wiesberger quote tweeted a post from a handle named Flushing It, which spoke about Henrik Stenson's comments on the divide in professional golf. The 28-year-old claimed that the PGA Tour banned him from the Barracuda Championship and the ISCO Championship.

"Same here. Just received a letter by the pgat banning me from playing the isco and barracuda. Never been a member either. Who knows what’s going on over there…"

Henrik Stenson raised the example of Richard Bland, saying that despite Bland winning the PGA Championship, he was told he wouldn't be getting any starts on the Champions Tour. Stenson said that as per his understanding, Bland wasn't allowed to play on the Champions Tour since he played in LIV Golf.

Exploring Bernd Wiesberger's performance on the DP World Tour in 2024

After spending two seasons with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, Bernd Wiesberger's return to the DP World Tour has seen decent results from him. The biggest positive for Wiesberger this season has been missing the cut only once, at the Hero Indian Open.

Apart from that, Bernd Wiesberger has registered decent finishes in all the tournaments he has played in so far this season. His best finish came in the recently concluded European Open, where he finished T2. Here is a detailed list of Bern Wiesberger's performances since his return to the DP World Tour.

Date: 1/18 - 1/21

Event: Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Emirates Golf Club)

(Emirates Golf Club) Overall Score: T21 74-67-71-72 284 (-4)

Date: 1/25 - 1/28

Event: Ras al Khaimah Championship (Al Hamra GC)

(Al Hamra GC) Overall Score: T37 69-70-72-67 278 (-10)

Date: 2/1 - 2/4

Event: Bahrain Championship (Royal GC)

(Royal GC) Overall Score: T16 68-71-73-71 283 (-5)

Date: 3/21 - 3/24

Event: Porsche Singapore Classic (Laguna National Golf Club)

(Laguna National Golf Club) Overall Score: T16 71-70-68-69 278 (-10)

Date: 3/28 - 3/31

Event: Hero Indian Open (DLF Golf and Country Club)

(DLF Golf and Country Club) Overall Score: Missed Cut 71-73 144 (E)

Date: 4/25 - 4/28

Event: ISPS HANDA - CHAMPIONSHIP (Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course)

(Taiheiyo Club Gotemba Course) Overall Score: T24 71-66-67-68 272 (-8)

Date: 5/2 - 5/5

Event: Volvo China Open (Hidden Grace Golf Club)

(Hidden Grace Golf Club) Overall Score: T23 71-70-67 208 (-8)

Date: 5/23 - 5/26

Event: Soudal Open (Rinkven International GC)

(Rinkven International GC) Overall Score: T24 69-68-71-66 274 (-10)

Date: 5/30 - 6/2

Event: European Open (Green Eagle Golf Courses)

(Green Eagle Golf Courses) Overall Score: T2 71-72-67-71 281 (-11)