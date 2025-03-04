Former LPGA star Michelle Wie West tries her hand at Tiger Woods' TGL, shocked by the 'enormous' screen

Michelle Wie West played on the simulator in the Tiger Woods TGL series. The former US Women's Open winner took a few shots on the simulator during Monday's (March 3) TGL series matches. She attended the game cheering for the Los Angeles Golf Club and later played some shots on the big screen.

West shared several pictures and videos of her new golf experience on her Instagram account. She reshared a post in which she was standing in front of the big screen of the TGL series. She was amazed by the size of the screen, writing:

"Actually insane how big this is."

Still from Michelle Wie West's Instagram story/@michellewiewest

In another picture, West wrote:

"This screen is... Enormous."

Still from Michelle Wie West's Instagram story/@michellewiewest

The TGL series is heading toward its playoffs, with the final regular event set to take place on Tuesday, March 4. Michelle Wie West, one of the investors in TGL's LA team, came to cheer for her team at the SoFi Center on Monday.

Michelle Wie West joins Collin Morikawa's wife to cheer for TGL's LA

Michelle Wie West shared another picture on her Instagram story with Collin Morikawa's wife, Katherine, cheering for TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club. They all wore outfits supporting the team. Sharing the snap, West wrote:

"Let's go team!"

Still from Michelle Wie West's Instagram story/@michellewiewest

The Los Angeles Golf Club had an incredible outing in its TGL match on Monday, March 3. They played against The Bay Golf Club and registered a 5-3 win. For LA, Collin Morikawa played alongside Sahith Theegala and Tommy Fleetwood, while for The Bay Club, Wyndham Clark, Shane Lowry, and Min Woo Lee competed on Monday.

With the victory, LA maintained their lead in the season standings and secured their spot in the playoffs. During the press conference of TGL on March 3, Collin Morikawa opened up about his team's consistent performance in the tech-infused series in 2025. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I knew we weren't the longest team and when you look at these holes, being long helps. But I knew we had a team that cared, and they're competitors. I'd go to battle with these guys and even Rosey any time, any place, except the Ryder Cup. (Laughter)."

"But that's what's been great is that from day one once we stepped in here, we were all willing to put in the work, and it's not like we had to ask anything out of anyone to come in or practice or learn about it. We're all trying to help each other. It's still ongoing," he added.

On Monday, Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf Club also played in the second game against the New York Golf Club but lost the match.

