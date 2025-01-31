Former Masters champ makes feelings known about playing the Cypress Point with Jim Nantz’ commentary

Former Masters winner Trevor Immelman shared his experience of playing with CBS announcer Jim Nantz at the Cypress Point Golf Course. Recently, Immelman joined Nantz at the popular golf course in Pebble Beach and was in absolute awe of the experience he had at the venue.

The South African took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his experience of playing at the venue and called it a "bucket round." He wrote:

"Bucket list round yesterday at Cypress Point….just amazing. My man Nantz with the commentary….😂"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Trevor Immelman also appeared on a No Laying Up podcast in which the South African shared the details of his experience of playing with Jim Nantz. He was highly impressed with the CBS analyst's knowledge of the history of the venue. Sharing his experience of playing with Nantz, Immelman said:

"I was blown away to be able to be there with him. And I mean, you guys know—you've spent enough time with him—the knowledge he has, not just of the course but its history and design. He was teaching me all about MacKenzie and how it came about, and you know, talking about the first time Jones played there.

"He lost in the first round of the U.S. Amateur and could only get a train three days later. So, somebody said to him, 'Well, you should come here and play this cool course, Cypress Point.' Jones went out to play and was just in awe, and at that point, he got in touch with MacKenzie," he added.

Expand Tweet

Notably, in his statement, Trevor Immelman shared the interesting story of how Bobby Jones was highly impressed with Cypress Point's design and then joined hands with Alister MacKenzie to work on the Augusta National project.

In 1929, Bobby Jones played at the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, and he had the experience of playing a practice round at Cypress Point Club, which was designed by Alister MacKenzie in 1928. Jones was highly impressed with the design and later asked MacKenzie for the Augusta project.

Augusta National Golf Course was designed by Bobby Jones and Alister MacKenzie in 1933, and it is now best known for hosting the Masters.

Trevor Immelman praises the Pebble Beach Golf Links

This week's PGA Tour event is taking place in Pebble Beach at the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. The field features an elite field of the top-ranked PGA Tour golfers, including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Ahead of the start of the tournament, Scheffler praised the architecture of the Pebble Beach Golf Links. He said:

"When you play Pebble Beach, you have to play shots."

Trevor Immelman reshared a post by Golf Digest about Scheffler praising Pebble Beach, along with the caption writing:

"Lots of good stuff here from the greatest player on the planet. Roll the equipment back so we can get more of this, sustain our iconic courses and bring shot making back."

Expand Tweet

Notably, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is a signature PGA Tour event. It features a limited field and does not have any cutline. The tournament will have its finale on Sunday, February 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback