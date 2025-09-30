  • home icon
  • Former Masters champ mocks Shane Lowry's 'incredible pyjamas foresight' at Ryder Cup celebration

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Sep 30, 2025 11:26 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Shane Lowry - Source: Imagn library

Former Masters champion Trevor Immelman mocked Shane Lowry’s incredible pyjamas at the Ryder Cup celebration. Last week, the Europeans won the Ryder Cup against the Americans 15-13, marking their second consecutive victory in the international tournament.

Following the victory of the Europeans, the Ryder Cup Europe’s X page shared a video of Lowry and other Ryder Cup European teammates celebrating the win. In that clip, Lowry wore a blue shirt and shorts, which were sleepwear. The post was reshared by Immelman with the caption:

“Incredible foresight by Shane here…..in his pajamas early so that when he falls over he’s ready for bed….lol.”
The European team won three matches in the Ryder Cup Friday foursomes and two in the Friday fourballs. In the singles, the Europeans won one match out of 12. In 2023, the Europeans won the tournament against the Americans with 16.5-11.5.

Shane Lowry explains how Ryder Cup win mattered in his career

Shane Lowry. PGA: Ryder Cup - Final Day - Source: Imagn
Shane Lowry joined the post-tournament press conference at Bethpage Black and shared his experience of winning the 2025 Ryder Cup. He expressed gratitude for being part of the international tournament and shared that the last moments of the Ryder Cup were the hardest of his life.

Lowry even added that the Ryder Cup meant everything to him. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“I've been so lucky to experience amazing things in this game. That was the hardest couple of hours of my whole life, honestly. I just can't believe that putt went in. I said to Darren walking down 18, I said, 'I have a chance to do the coolest thing in my life here.' The Ryder Cup means everything to me. Honestly, I've won the Open in Ireland; it's amazing, it's a dream come true. But the Ryder Cup for me is everything.
“To do that there today on the 18th green in front of everyone -- it was so hard out there. I mean, fair play to the U.S. lads; we knew they were going to come out fighting. But yeah, I just hope one of the boys can get a half point so we can get the win. Obviously we've retained the Cup, but we want to win as well…he's the greatest captain I think that's ever lived."

Shane Lowry tied in a Friday fourball match, followed by winning a Saturday fourball match 2 UP. In the singles, he was tied with Russell Henley.

Suchita Chakraborty

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
